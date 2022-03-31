Tamra Judge Makes Claims About Denise Richards

Tamra Judge apparently made the explosive claim on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2 that Denise Richards tried to hook up with her back in 2019.

According to reports from Page Six, sources told the outlet that Judge made the confession to her RHUGT season 2 co-star Brandi Glanville during the filming of the spinoff show’s second season. The outlet wrote that Judge told Glanville she and Richards were at BravoCon in 2019 when the former RHOBH star apparently tried to hook up with her.

The publication reported that their information came from “multiple sources” and said Judge decided to open up to Glanville because of Glanville’s own bombshell claims about an affair with Richards.

The outlet reported that sources close to Richards denied Judge’s allegations and that it is “not true.” Richards also denied Glanville’s claims in the past. Heavy reached out to Judge and Richards’ teams for a comment.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Judge’s Conversation With Glanville & Claim About Richards Are Reportedly a Major Part of RHUGT’s Second Season

Not many details about Judge and Glanville’s conversation are available at this time but Page Six reported that this claim is set to be the biggest storyline of RHUGT’s second season. The premiere date of the season hasn’t yet been announced but will feature Glanville, Judge, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Vicki Gunvalson, Phaedra Parks, Taylor Armstrong and Eva Marcille.

It was filmed in the fall of 2021 at Medley’s property in Berkshires, Massachusetts. The cast members have teased a lot of drama for the spinoff in the last few months in addition to the bombshell claim reported by Page Six this week.

Glanville Made the Major Claim in the Past That She & Richards Had an Affair

Fans will remember Glanville’s explosive claim during season 10 of RHOBH when she said she “had sex” with Richards in April 2019. During an episode of season 10, which aired in July 2020, viewers saw Glanville telling Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards that she’d slept with her co-star when she visited her in Northern California for a podcast interview.

“The next day, Denise said to me, ‘No matter what you do, you just can’t tell [my husband] Aaron [Phypers]. He will kill me,’” Glanville said at the time.

In an interview afterward, Glanville claimed that Richards was “sexually aggressive” when they met for a dinner arranged by Glanville’s agent, Page Six reported. She said the two women stayed after her agent left and Richards began speaking about Glanville’s breasts.

She claimed that Richards told her she was thinking about getting breast surgery and asked if she could see Glanville’s. “We went into the bathroom and I showed her my boobs and right when I took my shirt down, she just kind of threw me against the wall and started making out with me,” Glanville claimed, according to Page Six.

The author and TV personality said she was “down for it” and “didn’t mind” making out with Richards but then said that after that night, she heard from Richards “nonstop.” “She wanted to finish what she started, that’s how I felt,” Glanville claimed. “I just didn’t want to be alone with her, because I felt that she had a lot of dude energy, like she really wanted me,” she added.

Richards denied Glanville’s claims and was reported by ScreenRant to have sent a cease-and-desist letter to both Glanville and Bravo. The actress didn’t return to the hit show after season 10.

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance