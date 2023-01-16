Tamra Judge Talks RHOC Alum: ‘She Means Nothing to Me’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Gretchen Rossi exited the series after season 8. Throughout her four years on the Bravo franchise, Rossi was often at odds with her castmate Tamra Judge.

In the January 11 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge, who returned to RHOC for season 17, shared she is still not a fan of Rossi. The Vena CBD co-owner claimed she has dealt with “constant attacks” from the 44-year-old since her exit from RHOC in 2013.

“I don’t even want to give her attention. I haven’t seen this woman in 10 years. People change in 10 years. She means nothing to me, I don’t care, just leave me alone, go away. End of story,” stated the 55-year-old.

Tamra Judge Noted Gretchen Rossi Will Co-Star With Vicki Gunvalson on RHUGT Season 4

While recording the January 11 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge noted that Rossi will be co-starring with RHOC personality Vicki Gunvalson on the upcoming season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” The mother of four shared she does not know if Gunvalson maintained a relationship with Rossi.

“I don’t really know where their relationship sits. I haven’t seen [Rossi], talked to the girl in 10 years or longer. I have no idea, I don’t follow her [on social media] so I don’t know. Vicki never talks about her. They had a very up and down relationship so that will be interesting to see,” said Judge.

She also shared that she believes Rossi’s fans have been looking forward to her return to television.

“I’m sure she has a lot of fans that want to see her back – it’s been a hot minute and she’s had a baby since then,” stated the reality television personality.

Gretchen Rossi Shared She Is Not Interested in Co-Starring With Tamra Judge Again

During a July 2021 appearance on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Rossi discussed possibly returning to the RHOC cast. She shared she would not be willing to film with Judge again.

“I’ve made it pretty clear that the one person that I wouldn’t really enjoy being around anymore is Tamra. I mean I think everyone knows that about me and her relationship,” said Rossi. “I just know for me personally she was just too much of a pot stirrer and she just made up lies and manipulated things and I just don’t like that.”

The mother of one then claimed Judge spread false information about her husband, Slade Smiley.

“There was just a lot of lies and a lot of fabrication that was said about him and I and, you know, that’s just a really hard thing. And honestly, every other person that I’ve filmed with I could film with again, I don’t have issues with them, but her, in particular, she was literally just doing things behind the scenes that I found out about later,” explained the former RHOC star.

Rossi then stated that she does not like to publicly speak about Judge, as the 55-year-old has claimed she is “obsessed with [her].”