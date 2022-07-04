Tamra Judge Devastated at Death: ‘Our Lives Will Never Be the Same’

On July 4, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge announced the death of a beloved family member. The Bravo star, 54, shared that her dog Bronx had died at the age of 13 and posted several sweet photos in tribute to the family pet.

The former RHOC cast member first announced on July 3 that the family would have to say goodbye to Bronx the following morning and it was a difficult day. “It’s not been an easy day today. Our big boy Bronx is in so much pain and it’s time to let him go and be in peace,” she first wrote on an Instagram Story over a picture of her dog. “I don’t know how we are going to get through this.”

In another update, she added, “Kids coming over to say good bye & lay with him. Tomorrow morning at 8am we say our final goodbye to Bronxy Boy.” She also shared a photo of Bronx as a puppy and another one showing the pit bull going to sleep with his Spider-Man blanket.

Here is the photo Judge shared showing Bronx as a puppy:

Judge Announced Her Dog’s Death on July 4, Writing ‘Goodnight Sweet Boy’

On July 4, Judge shared several more updates to her Instagram Story, writing, “At 8:30am we said goodbye to our sweet dog Bronx. Thank you for the 13 years you gave us.”

She also posted a photo of her dog on Instagram with the caption, “Goodnight sweet Boy. We had 13 amazing years with big boy Bronx. Our lives will never be the same without you buddy. Rest In Paradise #alldogsgotoheaven.”

Many Bravo stars took to Judge’s Instagram post to share their condolences, with Dorinda Medley writing, “So sad xxxx.” Kelly Dodd, whose dog was killed just over a week ago, wrote, “It’s heartbreaking sorry for your loss ..” Crystal Kung Minkoff commented, “I’m so sorry.” RHOC celebrity stylist Christina Smallwood wrote, “he was the best boy.”

Judge Opened Up About Some of Her Dog’s Health Issues in the Past

In August 2020, Judge shared with her followers on Instagram that Bronx was getting older and having health issues. “This guy is almost 12 years old and slowing down,” she wrote on August 17, 2020. “Can’t imagine life without him. Eddie [Judge] Found a lump in his neck last night while hugging him. Praying it’s not cancer again. He’s going to the Vet tomorrow for a check up. Positive thoughts and prayers.”

She later posted an update on the biopsy results, writing, “Bronx’s biopsy came back: ‘epithelial neoplasm with neuroendocrine features.’ Not exactly sure what that means? He now needs to see an oncologist to get another biopsy to see exactly what we are dealing with.”

In April 2018, she wrote, “Removed mast cell tumors from ears and biopsied lump in his leg. Praying it doesn’t come back positive.”

