‘Real Housewives’ Star Thinks Dolores Catania’s Behavior Was ‘Suspicious’ & ‘Bizarre’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is sharing her opinion about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Dolores Catania.

During the August 6 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp, Judge mentioned that Catania had a heated reaction toward her castmate, Margaret Josephs, during the RHONJ season 14 finale, which aired on August 4.

During the RHONJ season 14, episode 14 conversation, Josephs said she invited Catania to meet with several castmates before the RHONJ season 13 reunion. According to Josephs, Catania declined her invitation. Catania denied Josephs’ claim that she was invited to the meeting and called her liar. In a confessional interview for RHONJ season 14, episode 14, Catania stated she was upset because she believed Josephs wanted to make it seem like she was not a loyal friend to Teresa Giudice.

While recording her August 6 podcast episode, Judge said she found Catania’s response to Josephs “suspicious.” Judge also shared she believed Josephs was telling the truth about inviting Catania to the pre-reunion meeting. She explained she did not understand why Josephs would be lying in that situation.

“I just feel like when somebody has such a strong reaction — it just is suspicious to me. I have a feeling that they are both speaking their truth, I think like Marge said — she probably said it in passing. Or like in conversation, ‘Hey, we’re all getting together.’ And [Dolores] doesn’t remember it,” said Judge.

Judge also said she believed Catania “is more loyal to Teresa” than she is to Josephs. In addition, she said she felt Catania behaved in an odd manner toward Giudice during the RHONJ season 14 finale.

“She is like Teresa’s keeper. ‘Teresa are you okay? Don’t say that. Teresa smile.’ It’s like stage mom. It’s bizarre behavior to me,” said Judge on her podcast.

Judge also questioned if “Dolores is afraid of Teresa” and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. In addition, she theorized that Catania could be concerned about the reaction from fans.

Dolores Catania Spoke About Her Fight With Margaret Josephs on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’

Catania explained why she had a heated reaction toward Josephs during the RHONJ season 14 finale in the August 4 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” She stated that she was unhappy that Josephs “was saying something that didn’t happen.” Catania also clarified her anger did not stem from Josephs making her “look like a bad friend.” She explained she was frustrated that Josephs was making a claim that “just wasn’t true.”

Catania also suggested her RHONJ co-stars do not appreciate that she tries to remain a neutral party.

“You know the abuse I take off camera. You have no idea,” said Catania.

She clarified that she does not “play both sides of the fence” by remaining friends with a majority of her castmates. Catania said she is loyal to all of her friends on the RHONJ cast.

“I try to keep the peace. Playing both sides of the fence is turning on one behind their back. I do nothing behind anybody’s back,” said Catania.

Dolores Catania Discussed the Pre-Reunion Meeting in May 2024

During the May 5 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Catania said that her ex-husband, Frank Catania, was invited to the pre-reunion meeting. She also said she did not know if the meeting was held with the intention “to take Louie and Teresa down” at the season 13 reunion.

In addition, she said she did not believe Bravo stars should “practice what you are going to say before you get in that reunion.”

“I’m not into planning things,” said the RHONJ star on the May 2024 “Watch What Happens Live” episode.

RHONJ is currently on a hiatus.