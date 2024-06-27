‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Unhappy With Paul Connell’s Behavior Toward Dolores Catania

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is giving her opinion about her fellow Bravo star’s relationship.

During the June 11 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp, Judge discussed “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania’s relationship with her boyfriend of two years, Paul “Paulie” Connell.

Judge shared she did not appreciate how Connell spoke to Catania in RHONJ season 14, episode 6. During the episode, Connell suggested that he does not intend to immediately propose to Catania once his divorce from his estranged wife is finalized. He also told his girlfriend that she may want to reconsider their relationship if she is unhappy with their current arrangement.

“The way he said, ‘You think I’ll get down on my knee and propose?’ Ugh, it just got on my last nerve,” said Judge.

The RHOC personality also stated that if her “live-in boyfriend was still married, [she] would have a big problem with that.”

Mellencamp interjected that she believed Connell “was rude” to Catania. Judge agreed with her podcast co-host, stating, “He was really rude.”

“I didn’t like it,” continued Judge.

Tamra Judge Clarified That She Believed Dolores Catania & Her Boyfriend Are in a Healthy Relationship

Judge and Mellencamp continued their conversation about Catania’s relationship during the June 16 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” Judge clarified that she believed Catania and Connell have a healthy relationship.

“I feel like they’re good. I really do,” said the RHOC star.

However, when Mellencamp stated she “didn’t like the way [Connell] talked to [Catania]” in RHONJ season 14, episode 6, Judge replied, “It was a little scary.”

Dolores Catania Spoke About Her Relationship in June 2024

Catania opened up about her relationship with Connell in a June 2024 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that their relationship is “really good.” In addition, she shared that she did not appreciate individuals who have asked her about marrying Connell.

“It’s like a social thing and it’s got to stop. Why doesn’t everyone ask what’s our next trip. What’s your next plans? Does it have to be marriage? Does it have to be engagement? Happiness is the goal. Peace in our lives is the goal,” said Catania.

The RHONJ star also shared that Connell is “very close” to finalizing his divorce.

“It’s been moving along. But again. But that’s – unless I really wanted to get married, I’m not pushing him to do things to force this,” said Catania.

She clarified that she does not believe he should “be married.”

“I expect a divorce,” said Catania.

Dolores Catania Discussed Her Ex’s Upcoming Marriage

During a June 2024 appearance on “Sherri,” alongside her castmate Margaret Josephs, Catania discussed her ex-husband, Frank Catania’s relationship with his fiancee, Brittany Mattessich. As fans are aware, Catania and her husband, who divorced in 1998, have two children, Frank Jr., 25, and Gabrielle, 28.

Catania stated she is “so happy” for her ex-husband and Mattessich.

“Family is everything to me. And I put that first always. And [Frank] is my children’s father. He’s a part of my family. My family is a part of his family. And that’s the way it’s going to be. Without compromise,” said the mother of two.

She also shared she planned on going to their upcoming wedding.