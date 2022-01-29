Former RHOC Star Says Dr. Jen Armstrong ‘Seems Very Cold’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about Dr. Jen Armstrong, who joined the show’s cast during its sixteenth season, which premiered in December 2021.

During a January 2022 episode of Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame, she discussed season 16, episode 7. During the “RHOC” episode, the cast took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. While on vacation, Armstrong had a discussion about having difficulty balancing her work life and her home life with Heather Dubrow, who returned to the show following a five-year hiatus.

Tamra Judge Stated That Dr. Jen Armstrong ‘Seems Very Cold’

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, uploaded on January 25, Arroyave shared that she “wanted to pull [her] own teeth out” during Dubrow and Armstrong’s conversation. Judge then shared that “it’s hard for [her] to judge” the show as a former cast member. The 54-year-old then revealed how she has perceived the CEO of Advanced Skincare Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

“She seems very cold. Like just a very standoffish — but I don’t mean this in a mean way, you know what I mean, I just saying we all – somebody’s bubbly, somebody’s outgoing, she’s very cold and probably that’s how she was raised,” stated Judge.

Arroyave chimed in that Armstrong has shared information about her past health issues.

“I mean if she talks about her bone tumor she had in her leg in her 20s, she had surgery for it but still manages the pain, like we get to know a little bit more about her,” said the accountability coach.

Judge asserted that “it’s not enough” for audiences to want to watch Armstrong. Arroyave agreed and stated that she is “not wanting to spend time with her.”

“I know. I don’t think people are connecting with her,” replied Judge.

Shannon Beador Shared Her Thoughts About Dr. Jen Armstrong

“RHOC” star Shannon Beador also shared her opinion about Armstrong during a December 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She noted that she “didn’t get to know her very well at the beginning” of season 16.

“My first impressions — and I’ve said this often — ballsy. Ballsy. A go-getter. But now that we’ve gotten to know her better, I really get along. I really like her,” stated the Real for Real founder.

During the Entertainment Tonight interview, Beador also acknowledged that she had issues with new “RHOC” cast members in past seasons.

“I think when I started the show – I don’t like change, so it was hard for me to adapt to new cast members and I did clash with a few of them. But I feel that as I am maturing at 57 that I’m, you know, more open to meeting new people, and I think the last few years I have been more open to that,” stated the Bravo personality.

Beador also shared similar information about Armstrong while speaking to Us Weekly in December 2021.

“Dr. Jen – I got to know her more probably in the second half of the season, we weren’t together all that often so but when I got to know her, I enjoyed her a lot, but when I first met her I say this word all the time, ballsy,” said the 57-year-old with a smile.

New episodes of “RHOC” premiere Wednesdays on Bravo.

