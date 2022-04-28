Tamra Judge Drags Andy Cohen’s RHOC Reunion Look

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about what the cast wore during the season 16 reunion on her podcast, “Two Ts in a Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame.

Tamra Judge & Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About the ‘RHOC’ Cast’s Reunion Looks

On the April 22 episode of “Two Ts in a Pod,” Arroyave mentioned Heather Dubrow’s reunion look, which consisted of a lilac dress with a black belt. The former “RHOBH” star noted that Dubrow mentioned her ensemble in an Instagram post, uploaded on April 21.

“Thank you so much to the talented team that helped me look acceptable after being told to wear a ‘lilac sundress’ with a post surgery foot not ready for heels 🤔🤷🏻‍♀️😂,” read a portion of the caption.

Judge and Arroyave shared that they were never told to wear a specific style of dress for a reunion special. Judge then asserted that “it wasn’t [Dubrow’s] best look” and shared that she did not appreciate most of the outfits at the reunion. She revealed that she had a particular issue with the green suit that the reunion moderator, Andy Cohen, wore.

“I was actually shocked by everybody’s dress, but you know what I’m going to have to give worst dressed to Andy Cohen. I don’t know what he was thinking with that suit,” stated Judge.

Arroyave then noted that Cohen posted a poll on Twitter that read, “Can’t decide about my suit on this reunion #RHOC.” The former “RHOBH” star shared that she believed the April 20 tweet indicated that the Bravo producer “knows it wasn’t a good suit.” Judge replied that “at least he can acknowledge the fact that wasn’t his best look.” Arroyave and Judge went on to say that they did like Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter’s ensembles.

Heather Dubrow Discussed Her Reunion Look On Her Podcast

Dubrow explained her reunion dress choice on the April 22 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World.” She shared that the show’s production team want the cast to adhere to a theme or color scheme for each reunion special.

“When it comes to the reunion or even like a photo shoot, you’ve got to think about it like your own family photo shoot like whenever everybody comes together, you don’t want it to be mish-mosh like in the most extreme way I can explain it, you don’t want one person in a ballgown and another in jeans and a crop top, that wouldn’t go, although that would be more interesting maybe,” stated the mother of four.

The “7 Year Stitch” host went on to say that production requested the “RHOC” cast to wear sundresses for the season 16 reunion, which caused confusion.

“We were like, huh? Sundresses? Like we didn’t get it,” stated the reality television personality.

According to Dubrow, production eventually sent the cast “a Pinterest board” so they could get inspiration.

“They said we want it to feel like a summer night, like either a summer night in the Hamptons or a summer night in Orange County at an event or that kind of thing,” said the “RHOC” star.

Dubrow then shared that she had difficulty “find[ing] anything even remotely appropriate” to wear at the reunion.

“I turned in a lot of dresses and none of them were approved,” revealed the 53-year-old.

READ NEXT: Tamra Judge Compares Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex to RHONJ Star