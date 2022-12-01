RHOC Star Shares How She Is Doing After Closing Business: ‘Not Well, B****’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and her husband, Eddie Judge, closed their gym, CUT Fitness in August 2022. While recording a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Tamra shared her thoughts about closing the business.

Tamra Judge Shared How She Has Been Doing After Closing CUT Fitness

During the November 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared a comment from a fan, which read, “how are you doing now that your gym is closed.”

“Not well, b****, not well,” responded Tamra.

The RHOC star then noted that she and Eddie still own a successful CBD company called Vena CBD.

“Thank god we have this thing called Vena CBD that has become a gigantic success. So yeah, that’s what I’m doing now,” said Tamra.

The reality television personality also shared how her husband has dealt with closing CUT Fitness.

“Eddie’s good. Eddie is adjusting to life without CUT Fitness and it’s been a big transition to him. It was absolutely his passion. But like I said, we have Vena CBD and there’s a lot to do there. And he’s enjoying life. Really, he’s been taking time off more than anything right now,” shared Tamra.

Tamra Judge Revealed How Eddie Judge Reacted to Her RHOC Return

As fans are aware, Tamra is coming back to RHOC for season 17 after a two-year absence. While recording a July 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” the mother of four revealed how Eddie felt about her return to the franchise.

“Eddie at the very beginning was so supportive, I’m like who are you?” shared Tamra.

She explained that her husband does not have an issue with the RHOC season 17 cast, which includes Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Taylor Armstrong.

“I think that he is happy because there are certain cast members that I won’t name who are no longer on the show that had said some horrible things about him and just went after our business. Like he doesn’t have to worry about that now because the girls that are on there, except for one of them, it just doesn’t go there. So he’s been happy. He’s excited,” explained Tamra.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Being Anxious About Her RHOC Return

During an October 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Tamra shared she did not expect to come back to RHOC for season 17

“When you least expect it, they reach out and say, ‘okay, do you want to come back’ and I’m like – at first I was like ‘yeah I want to come back’ and then I had like a meltdown, I’m like ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’ your life goes by so fast, you know 13 years just went by so quickly,” said the reality television personality.

Tamra explained her anxiety stemmed from the fact she had gotten used to not being a Bravo star.

“I adjusted to my new life and it was nice not having to be glammed and all that and eat a little bit more than normal, you know, and all those things and spending a lot of time at home,” shared the 55-year-old.

