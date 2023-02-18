RHOC Star Tamra Judge Updates Fans on Husband, Eddie Judge’s Health

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge wed her third husband, Eddie Judge, in 2013. According to BravoTV, Eddie has been diagnosed with the heart condition, Atrial fibrillation, known as AFib. In a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Tamra shared her husband had gone in for a Transesophageal Echocardiogram so that medical professionals could scope “the heart for the structure [and] the function,” because his doctor was concerned about his left atrial appendage as it “was not working properly.” She explained Eddie was instructed to continue taking “blood thinners” as he awaited his results from the echo test. She also noted that if the appendage did not repair itself he would have “an implant called a Watchman put in his heart.”

During the February 17 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Tamra updated fans on the situation. She shared that she and her husband received “absolutely great news” about his left atrial appendage.

“Finally got an appointment with [Eddie’s doctor] to talk to him about it, his scan that he had last month, he is 100 percent better, he does not have to have an implant put in his heart, so we were worried to have the Watchman put back in. The appendage is now working properly, so thank god. Thank god. No more heart procedures for Eddie,” shared Tamra.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her Behavior in RHOC Season 17

While recording the February 17 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Tamra gave some information about the upcoming seventeenth season of RHOC. As fans are aware, the Bravo personality exited the series after season 14 and rejoined the cast following a two-year hiatus. The mother of four shared she participated in several arguments with her co-stars during the production of season 17.

“I did all my fighting this season, it felt really good and then I had the paranoid like feeling bad like ‘s*** why did I do that, what was I thinking, oh god, I look like an idiot.’ It is what it is,” said Tamra.

The reality television personality shared similar information in a February 2023 interview with OK! Magazine. She noted that she “did not hold back” while filming season 17.

“I think I had a little bit of Atlanta Housewife in me this season. I’m a little bit more outspoken because I had two years of aggression to take out!” explained the RHOC star.

She also shared that she “was a little nervous to go back” because of comments her castmates had made about her after she left RHOC. She also noted that she had a falling out with Shannon Beador. As fans are aware, the RHOC castmates have since reconciled.

“I think somebody said they would dance on my grave and someone said there was no place for me on the show anymore. I went back in thinking, ‘Who is my friend and who is not my friend?’ Shannon Beador and I were not in a good place, so there’s a lot going on with me on the show this season. I’m bracing myself for what’s to come,” stated Tamra.

Tamra Judge Announced Her Return to RHOC in July 2022

Tamra announced her return to RHOC in a July 2022 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She shared that while she was unhappy that she was fired from the Bravo franchise, she believes the break was necessary.

“I was on the show for 12 years, once you are on for that long, you become a professional ‘Housewife’ and then once you are off of it, you are like oh, ow, ow, I did that?” said Tamra. “And you live your life and you go on living a normal life. And you come back and you’re like hmmm, I was like kind of an a***** and so you come back with a different perspective.”