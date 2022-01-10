Does Tamra Judge’s Husband Still Have Issues With Vicki Gunvalson?

Tamra Judge of “Real Housewives of Orange County” fame has had a tumultuous friendship with her former co-star Vicki Gunvalson. As fans are aware, Tamra particularly had issues with Gunvalson during “RHOC” season 12 when she perpetuated rumors surrounding her husband, Eddie Judge’s sexuality. After the Bravo stars rekindled their friendship during the show’s thirteenth season, Gunvalson decided to apologize to Eddie for repeating claims that he is gay. In season 13, episode 2, the 59-year-old met with the Judges at a restaurant and admitted that she “messed up.”

“As God as a my witness I never meant to hurt you, there’s no excuse for it, we were at such a bad place and I was wrong 100 percent, so I’m asking if we could be friends,” said Gunvalson.

Eddie then shared he was upset with Gunvalson as it affected his relationship.

“The biggest effect on spreading the rumor is our relationship it just caused a strain between us because [Tamra] trying to protect us, she wanted to protect me,” stated the 48-year-old.

Tamra Judge Spoke About How Her Husband Feels About Vicki Gunvalson on Her Podcast

While recording a January 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two T’s In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Tamra shared how her husband feels about her maintaining a friendship with Gunvalson. She revealed that Eddie “never tells [her] to not be friends with someone,” but noted that he does have issues with her former “RHOC” co-star.

“He doesn’t quite understand it. He was the victim of a big rumor brought by her. I understand reality TV in the sense of like sometimes girls do stuff to make good TV. I think that’s what she was doing. He, on the other hand, doesn’t have a reality TV head, so he’s like, ‘She talked badly about me, like she was making up rumors about me and I’m not okay with it.’ So he’s not thrilled,” stated Tamra.

She went on to say that her husband is not planning on spending time with Gunvalson.

“Does he want to go to dinner with her? No,” stated the former Bravo personality.

Tamra Judge Revealed If She Would Return to ‘RHOC’

Tamra exited “RHOC” following its fourteenth season. During the January 7 “Two T’s In A Pod” episode, she shared that she would not be against returning to the series.

“I’m not opposed to it but you know, there’s got to be a lot of talking involved,” stated the mother-of-four.

She then explained that “it’s always great to make a lot of money to go out to lunch.”

The former “RHOC” spoke about her departure from the hit Bravo series during a January 2021 interview on the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast. She explained that not being a “RHOC” cast member has “been a little difficult.”

“I was telling Eddie just yesterday like I just want to one day just wake up and not think about the Real Housewives, talk about the Real Housewives, be reminded of the Real Housewives think about the past 12 years of my life. It has been not the easiest transition just because it was a huge part of my life for 12 years,” explained Tamra.

