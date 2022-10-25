Tamra Judge Reveals Why She Apologized to Housewife at BravoCon

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge attended the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14. The reality television personality discussed her experience at the convention on an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. During the podcast episode, Judge revealed her “most embarrassing moment at BravoCon.”

While recording the October 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge shared that one night she had interacted with numerous Bravo stars, including the cast of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” while inebriated. She shared she encountered RHOP stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon at a sushi restaurant two days after the night out.

“I walked up, and they were like ‘Tamra!’ And they were like, ‘you were best friends last night,” she was pointing — Gizelle’s pointing to Robyn. I’m like, ‘oh, yeah!’ Not remembering any of it, didn’t remember any of it. And she looks at me, Robyn goes and says ‘what’s my name?’ No, Gizelle said it – and I go, ‘well, Gizelle, I know Gizelle, we did a photoshoot seven years ago,’” said Judge.

She then shared that Arroyave, who was also at BravoCon, asked if she remembered Dixon’s first name. The RHOC star admitted that she was unable to remember her name without some assistance from her podcast co-host.

“I look at Teddi, Teddi goes ‘it starts with an R,’ I go ‘Robyn,’ and she goes ‘yes, yes.’ And I go, ‘oh my god.’ Now, I feel like a total a*****, like hanging out with somebody and not knowing their name to me is like the rudest thing ever or when you meet somebody like 10 times and they’re like ‘so nice to meet you again.’ So I apologized to Robyn,” shared Judge.

Emily Simpson & Gina Kirschenheiter Shared Their Thoughts About Tamra Judge

During the 2022 BravoCon, Judge revealed she believed she “saved” RHOC by returning to the franchise after a two-year hiatus. Her co-stars, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter shared their thoughts on the matter while speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022. Kirschenheiter, who joined RHOC in season 13, shared she believed she and Simpson helped the show stay afloat.

“I would make a very strong argument that but Emily and I have been keeping alive for a lot of years but I am not – I’m happy she’s back,” said Kirschenheiter.

Simpson chimed in that she understood why Bravo executives decided to have Judge return to RHOC.

“I do think that she adds to it and I think it was good that they asked her to come back, I mean let’s think about it they brought on five new people over the past five years and none of them have lasted, so I totally understand why they were like let’s go into the bin there. But then when she comes on she has a different dynamic with every single one of us already, so it’s just right from the jump, you can get right into it,” said the former lawyer.

The seventeenth season of RHOC is currently in production.

