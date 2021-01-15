Tamra Judge Wants This Real Housewife Off the Show

Never say never when it comes to Tamra Judge dishing on the Real Housewives of Orange County. Judge – one of the longest-running full-time Housewives cast member – began her RHOC journey in 2007 for its third season. She announced she would be leaving RHOC in January 2020 after 12 seasons.

Judge recently shared that if she were to ever rejoin ROHC, she would need a major cast shakeup – including a cast member fired. “I know the current cast and I’ve been on the show long enough that I know what works and what doesn’t,” she said to Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap in late December. “The number one person that needs to go, I can’t even believe she’s gotten three seasons… [is Emily Simpson]. I think she’s boring. If you [are trying to be the queen B], you’re not cut out for it.”

The 53-year-old reality star continued saying that she thinks Simpson tried to replace her on season 15. She claimed Simpson was, “trying too hard,” so it didn’t work. “I never felt she fit into the crowd,” she added.

Judge confessed that she has not totally committed to rejoining or never coming back. “I miss it,” Judge told Access Hollywood. “I’m not going to lie. I totally miss it. So given the perfect cast, oh absolutely. With the current cast right now? No thanks!”

Judge Suggested Two Other Cast Members Should Be Demoted

Firing Simpson wasn’t the only change Judge has in mind. “Shannon Beador should be demoted to a friend,” she said on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap. “I think [she’s nothing without the Tres Amigas]. I was worried when both Vicki and I were off [the show]. We protected her. We babied her. We covered up for her [and] made sure [a lot of stuff] didn’t come out.”

Judge also suggested that cast member Kelly Dodd might be getting the boot due to her comments regarding COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, and costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s sobriety, many fans have called for Dodd to be fired. Judge confessed that she’s not sure if that’s the best move.

“I think what she’s done on social media has been horrific,” Judge shared with Access Hollywood. “So many people have been sick and lost loved ones and [she’s] mocking it. It’s reckless. However, the cast right now is so weak that I think she’s one of the only polarizing cast members on the show.”

Judge concluded that she believes Dodd will most likely be asked back for season 16, but she suspects her season 15 reunion appearance may decide her fate. “I think Kelly is going to keep her job,” Judge explained. “But I don’t know. They might make an example of her. Andy doesn’t mess around. I heard she had said some things at the reunion that might not go over very well.”

In early December, a fan asked Judge if she’d ever return, and Judge candidly responded, “I have very mixed feelings! It was a big part of my life for 12 years. Sometimes I miss it, but I’m okay without it. I really enjoy my friendships off camera with some of the ladies[.] In my opinion, the current cast is the worst in OC history! I definitely see a shake up coming,” per Reality Blurb.

Judge Hasn’t Ruled out Rejoining RHOC

Since her departure, many fans have wondered whether Judge would ever choose to fully recommit to the show. Judge remains uncertain, but never say never. “Well, I never know what Bravo’s going to decide to do,” she said during an Instagram Live with CJ Sykes on December 19. “There is a lot of buzz out there saying I’m going to be asked back.”

She continued saying, “I have not gotten a formal offer yet and if I get a formal offer I’m not telling anybody.” She jokingly added, “I’m just going to walk on.”

