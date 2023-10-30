Tamra Judge Explains Why She Understands Erika Jayne’s Comments About Empathy

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared she related to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Erika Jayne‘s comments about empathy.

In the October 26 episode of her and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge referenced that Jayne had a conversation with her therapist, Dr. Mann, in the premiere episode of RHOBH season 13. During the RHOBH episode, Jayne suggested she regretted hurting her castmate, Dorit Kemsley‘s feelings by announcing she believed she and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, would be the next Bravo couple to break up at the 2022 BravoCon. When she asked Mann how she could “be a better friend,” the mental health professional replied she was “going to need to have some empathy for them.” Jayne responded that she did not know how to “develop that” and inquired, “how [does she] get that.”

After Mellencamp expressed concern about her former RHOBH co-star having difficulty empathizing with others, Judge shared she understood Jayne’s comment.

“Some people, like, don’t normally have [empathy] and I might be one of those people,” said the RHOC star.

Judge suggested she does not understand why some individuals have difficulty moving on from specific situations.

“It’s hard because I blow things off so easy, and like I can be hurt, I can go through the worst situations. You’ll never hear me complain about it, I’m never a victim. I will never talk about it, like it’s not something I dwell on,” said Judge. “So, to see people that are going through things, my first instinct is like, ‘Oh, you know, you’ll get over it. Like get over it.’ I mean, [not] a death, something like that, of course, but just certain things in life, eh.”

In addition, she stated that “it’s so hard for [her] to sit back and watch and somebody play like, ‘Oh my god, poor me.'”

“No, there’s no poor mes. It’s get off your a** and move through it,” continued Judge.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Her Issues With Dorit Kemsley in an October 2023 Interview

While speaking to Pride Today in October 2023, Jayne stated that she did not stand by her 2022 BravoCon comment about Dorit and PK Kemsley’s marriage. She said she “did not want to answer” the question, and suggested she did not intend to name the Kemsleys on the BravoCon stage. The reality television star also stated that she was unaware that “something else [was] going on” between the couple when she made the remark at the 2022 BravoCon.

In addition, the “Pretty Mess” singer said she is genuinely sorry for upsetting Dorit Kemsley.

“I feel very badly about that because I should have said something silly and stupid, I don’t know. Someone else. But that’s not what happened,” said Jayne. “And I can’t take that back. And I do sincerely apologize to Dorit, who I consider a friend, and I don’t want to hurt anybody. I feel terrible about what I said, and certainly did not mean it in any other way.”

Erika Jayne Spoke About Enjoying RHOBH Season 13 in an October 2023 Interview

During an October 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Jayne noted that she and Dorit Kemsley had a conversation about her BravoCon comment in RHOBH season 13, episode 1. During a wellness retreat, the mother of two stated that she believed Jayne’s answer was “mean-spirited” and attention-seeking. Jayne replied that she was attempting to entertain the BravoCon audience, as she is “a showman.”

“We talk about it right away [on RHOBH season 13] … [Dorit Kemsley] was very hurt by it,” said Jayne during the “Housewives Nightcap” interview.

Jayne also shared she had more fun filming RHOBH season 13, compared to the show’s previous season. She stated that she specifically enjoyed her time during the cast’s trip to Spain.

“I had a much better time than I did the couple previous years. It was nice to travel. Outside of pandemic rules. It was nice to get out of the country. I’ve never been to Spain before. And we had a great time,” said Jayne.