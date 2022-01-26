Fans Think Tamra Judge Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo

Tamra Judge is the latest reality star to post an unrecognizable photo on social media. The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star posted to her Twitter account on January 25, 2022, and many social media users didn’t even recognize her.

In the pic, Judge wore a red top, a pair of ripped jeans, and matching red pumps. She stood on some stairs with a black blazer draped over her shoulders. Wearing her blond hair long and lightly tousled, Judge posed with one hand on her hip and the other on the nearby railing.

The photo received more than 1,700 likes in just two days, and there were plenty of comments, too. Shortly after the photo was uploaded, a Reddit thread discussing Judge’s look was started, and many weighed in on how she looks.

“Looks like Tamra is attending Meredith Marks Facetune University,” the title of the thread reads. It referenced “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith Marks’ social media photos, which many “Real Housewives” fans feel are highly edited.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Thought Judge Looked Like Ramona Singer & Others Thought She Was Teddi Mellencamp

Several people didn’t even recognize Judge, save for the fact that the photo was on her social media account. In fact, many Redditors thought that she was someone else. The most common comments were “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer and Judge’s Two T’s in a Pod co-host, Teddi Mellencamp.

“She looks like she’s morphing into Teddi,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“I totally thought this was Teddi at first glance,” another added.

“Why did I think that this was a facetunned to f*** RAMONA?” someone else commented.

“…THIS IS RAMONA,” a fourth person wrote.

Some other Redditors thought that Judge looked like Kate Chastain from “Below Deck.” And, one Twitter user actually commented that Judge looked like Christie Brinkley.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that a “Real Housewives” star — past or present — has posted a photo that has caused such a stir. Just about everyone from Lisa Rinna to Jennifer Aydin has been the subject of a social media thread involving their ever-changing looks.

Sometimes it’s a case of plastic surgery — like Aydin, who had a nose job, according to Page Six — and other times it’s just great lighting. Are there times it could be editing or “Facetune,” as many internet users suggest? It’s probable.

Many Social Media Users Thought Judge Was Unrecognizable in the Photo

Aside from comparing Judge to other Bravolebrities, many people felt that she looked different and didn’t even recognize her.

“Holy crap! Doesn’t even look like her,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“I had no idea who this was – except the headline said [Tamra],” another person wrote.

“How much time and effort goes into this? I need a nap just thinking about it,” a third Reddit user weighed in.

And the comments on Twitter weren’t much different.

“Who is this?” one Twitter user wrote, zooming in on Judge’s face.

“This looks like Ramona Teddi and Tamra had an orgy with Facetune,” another added.

