Tamra Judge Dishes on Falling Out With Former RHOC Co-Star

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador co-starred on the hit Bravo series with Tamra Judge until she left the show following its fourteenth season. During a March 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” a viewer inquired whether Judge’s claim that “after she left ‘OC’ [Beador] stopped contacting her” was true.

“It is not true and I have text messages to show that. I just choose not to engage in the public. I absolutely was there,” asserted Beador.

While recording a March 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge addressed Beador’s “WWHL” comments.

Tamra Judge Spoke About the End of Her Friendship With Shannon Beador

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, uploaded on March 25, 2022, Judge shared her perspective of why she had a falling out with Beador. She claimed that after she was not asked to return to “RHOC” season 15, her former co-star gradually ceased communication.

“I wouldn’t hear from her for a week and then I would call her and call her, call her, she would send me to voicemail, there’s actually one text that I wish she would release but she finally called me back and granted this is a girl I would talk to seventeen times a day,” stated Judge.

The Vena CBD co-founder shared that she felt vulnerable because she was no longer on “RHOC” and her ex-husband Simon Barney was battling cancer.

“I don’t know if he’s going to live, I’m selling my house, I feel like my whole life is crashing, the one time I really wanted my friend, voicemail, voicemail, voicemail, at one point she finally called me back and I talked to her and then after that text, I said, ‘thank you so much for talking’ — I mean, I’m thanking her for calling me because not only am I losing everything around me, but I’m also losing my best friend and all this, she’s like, ‘oh no we’re good whatever,’” recalled Judge.

She went on to say that she sent “a few more texts” to her former co-star, but

“she ignored them.”

“Then I didn’t hear from her. I said, I’m going to stop trying, so I stopped trying, so we didn’t talk for about a month. I stopped trying, I never heard anything from her, so I was on a podcast or something, did an interview, I said, ‘yes, she just stopped talking to me,’ that’s when I got the text message from her, ‘I’m hearing all this stuff,’ I don’t think I responded, I’m like, oh now you want to talk to me because you are getting bad press about it, but she did. She did it to Vicki [Gunvalson] too. She did it to Heather Dubrow, she did it to Meghan [King], she did it to everyone who left. If you are not on the show, she doesn’t really have time for you,” asserted Judge.

Shannon Beador Discussed Vicki Gunvalson on ‘WWHL’

During her March 2022 “WWHL” interview, Beador briefly spoke about her former “RHOC” castmate Vicki Gunvalson, who also departed the show after season 14. Cohen shared that a fan noted, “Vicki recently mentioned on a podcast that you guys recently reconciled.” Beador clarified that she and her boyfriend, John Janssen, “ran into her at a restaurant” on Valentine’s Day.

“So it was ‘hello, how are you, I’m doing okay,’” said the mother of three.

She then suggested that she was not in a good place with Gunvalson.

“There have been not nice things that have been said, so. It’s sad, it’s sad because I had a really fun, great friendship with both she and Tamra, so it’s just sad all the way around,” stated Beador.

