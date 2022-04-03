Tamra Judge on Former Co-star Shannon Beador: ‘I Feel Bad for Shannon’

Tamra Judge left “The Real Housewives of Orange County” following its fourteenth season, which premiered in 2019. The 54-year-old spoke about her former co-star, Shannon Beador, on an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Tamra Judge Discussed Shannon Beador on Her Podcast

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, uploaded on April 1, 2022, Judge and her guest host, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, discussed “RHOC” season 16, episode 15. Judge reference that Heather Dubrow was upset at Beador for not asking about recording her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” while at her alma mater, Syracuse University. She and Gina Kirschenheiter also confronted Beador for saying that she wanted her dinner party to be more fun than their trip to New York.

Judge shared that while she does not have a good relationship with Beador, she felt that she was not treated fairly by her castmates.

“I feel bad for Shannon in this episode. You know, Shannon and I aren’t on great terms and I literally feel like no matter what she does, the other girls come after her. They want to attack her, they want to bring her down. When I say other girls, I’m talking Emily [Simpson], Gina, and Heather, constantly wanting to bring her down. You know, Shannon says at her party, ‘let’s act like we are having fun, let’s act like we are having fun.’ And Heather says to Gina while they are in New York, walking the streets drunk, ‘would you rather be with me or be with them?’ How is that any different? But yet Shannon gets attacked for saying that,” stated Judge.

She went on to say that Beador explained to her co-stars that she felt overwhelmed running her business following her divorce from her ex-husband, David Beador, who is the father of her children, Sophie Beador, Stella Beador, and Adeline Beador.

“She said it in this episode, ‘I’m trying to do my best,’ and then she’s doing all this, she’s, you know, trying to hold down the household, take care of her kids, put her kids through college, and start her business, she’s being attacked by – I mean, this girl can not do anything right without being attacked,” stated the former reality television star.

While recording the podcast episode, Judge shared that she believed she could be friends with Beador again. She admitted that she may have “bashed her too much in the press” after their friendship ended. She clarified that she spoke badly of her former friend because she felt hurt. The Vena CBD co-founder then stated that “being in a friendship with Shannon is kind of one-sided” and asserted that she stopped talking to her after she left “RHOC.”

“I really needed her, I got literally demoted from a job, didn’t take the offer that I was in for 12 years, my ex-husband [Simon Barney] was diagnosed with cancer, my kids were in turmoil, they didn’t know what was going on, they didn’t know if their dad was going to live or die to this day they don’t, like there was so much that was going on in the world and then the pandemic hit. And I just felt for the first time ever, I really needed my friend and she wasn’t there. It was more of pain and a hurt, it wasn’t like an oh my god, I was so mad that you got the show and I didn’t,” asserted Judge.

Tamra Judge Shared Whether She Would Come Back To ‘RHOC’

During a January 2022 interview on the “Up and Adam” podcast, Judge shared whether she would be interested in returning to “RHOC.” She suggested that she was not against the idea.

“Money talks, that’s for sure. And probably the easiest way to make money is on a reality show, the money doesn’t suck. So I don’t know, I don’t really like to play what if, what if, I don’t like the what if game. In the future if they come to me and ask me, I’ll deal with it then, I’m not dying to get back on the show,” shared Judge.

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Beador shared that she was not interested in Judge returning to “RHOC.”

“After [Judge] left the show, she’s been out there in the press quite often saying things about me that are untrue and so I’ve chosen to not engage and not address it, it’s just over and over and it’s still happened. We’re almost at the two year mark. It’s sad,” said Beador.

READ NEXT: Tamra Judge on RHOC Star’s Beau: ‘I’m Surprised He’s Still Sticking Around’