‘Real Housewife’ Says She ‘Kind of Felt Sorry’ for Tom Sandoval

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about how the “Vanderpump Rules” cast behaved during the first part of the season 10 reunion, which premiered on May 24. During the May 30 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge and her co-host, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, noted that Lisa Vanderpump occasionally showed her support for Tom Sandoval while filming the reunion. As fans are aware, Sandoval cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with his castmate Raquel Leviss, who joined the show’s cast in 2016.

Judge suggested that she did not approve of how some of Sandoval’s castmates treated him during the reunion.

“I felt they were, like, so beyond mean to him. Like wouldn’t let him talk, and calling him names, heckling him. It’s like come on. Grow up,” said Judge.

The RHOC star clarified that she believes Madix “can say and call Tom whatever name she wants at the reunion.” Judge suggested, however, that she does not believe the other “Vanderpump Rules” stars should have intense reactions toward the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer.

“I just felt like some of the others were just — I kind of felt sorry for Tom, I know that’s not a popular opinion,” said Judge.

While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave reported Vanderpump took to Twitter to reply to a commenter, who stated that they believed she “did defend [Sandoval] a lot during the reunion.” The restaurateur responded that she “didn’t defend him” and explained she “just didn’t want to pile on.”

Judge shared that she agreed with Vanderpump. The Vena CBD co-founder stated that she particularly took issue with James Kennedy’s response to Sandoval tearfully trying to make a statement at the beginning of the reunion. The professional DJ stated, “Be a man, mate, pull yourself together, f**** crocodile tears. P****.”

“I think the part where he started crying — I mean obviously this guy did a horrible thing and he’s paying for it now but as he is trying to talk and he’s holding the tears back, and then James Kennedy is like, you know, yelling at him, ‘stop being a b****, you’re being weak,’ all the things that he was saying to him … You have to have some compassion, some, just a little bit,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Expressed Concern f or Raquel Leviss

In the March 9 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge shared that she was concerned for Leviss’ mental health because she has received negative comments following the cheating scandal. She stated, however, that she “can give two s**** about Tom.” Entertainment Tonight reported in April 2023 that the 28-year-old “checked into a mental health treatment facility.”

“After reading days and days of stuff online, and the hate and all this stuff and I started thinking about Raquel. Like she’s 28-years-old. I worry about her mental health at this point,” said Judge.

Lisa Vanderpump Shared Her Thoughts About Tom Sandoval

While speaking to Us Weekly in May 2023, Vanderpump shared why she decided to take “it a little easy” on Sandoval while filming the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale, which premiered on May 17. She explained that she believes “everyone else was chastising him.”

“I didn’t feel like joining the pack, I mean, it seemed so kind of slanted, everything was against him. And you know, I’ve known him for a long time,” said Vanderpump.

She clarified that she condemns his affair and asserted that her “heart was always with Ariana.”

“Have I had conversations and held him accountable? Yes. I mean I felt the same way absolutely that everyone else did,” said the former RHOBH star.

Vanderpump also stated that Sandoval’s emotional reaction at her house in the season 10 finale “was worse” than what was aired.

“That scares me when somebody’s just so depressed,” said Vanderpump.