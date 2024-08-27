Tamra Judge Reacts to Fans Wanting Her to Be Fired From RHOC

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is reacting to fans of the series calling for her firing.

In the August 27 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp, Judge acknowledged that some RHOC fans are unhappy with her behavior in the show’s 18th season. Judge also noted that she came back to the series in the show’s 17th season after a 2-year hiatus.

“I [got] fired. And people wanted me fired. And then everybody was up in arms. ‘Bring her back.’ And then they brought me back. And then they’re like, ‘Oh my god, she’s so mean. Fire her!'” said Judge.

She stated that she does not believe she is a “villain,” but rather “a truth-teller.” In addition, Judge noted that some viewers may not like her delivery.

“I will tell you the truth. Maybe my delivery isn’t sweet as pie. But that’s how I am. That’s how I’m wired,” said Judge.

Judge also suggested that she did not expect fans to be upset with how she handled herself in RHOC season 18.

“I went into this whole season thinking I’m being a good friend. I’m not enabling. And look how it’s come out,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Discussed Her Relationship With Shannon Beador

While recording the August 27 “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast episode, Judge mentioned her issues with her castmate Shannon Beador. Throughout RHOC season 18, Judge has criticized Beador’s decision to continue drinking alcohol following her September 2023 DUI arrest.

According to Judge, several individuals have “reached out to [her]” about “being on the other side of someone with addiction.”

“They said, ‘You know I understand your frustrations. And it’s very hard for somebody to understand that hasn’t not gone through it,'” said Judge on her podcast episode.

She also said that she does “have empathy” for Beador. She stated, however, that she does not “really have any sympathy” as she believes Beador has been “doing the same thing over and over again for 10 years.”

Judge also discussed her problems with Beador in a July 2024 interview with Extra TV. She said she stepped away from Beador after she chose to continue to consume alcohol. Judge stated, however, that she hoped that she could be friends with Beador again.

“I hope so. It gets really ugly with us this year. It gets really bad,” said Judge to Extra TV.

Shannon Beador is Unhappy With Tamra Judge

Beador stated she is not interested in mending her friendship with Judge in a July 2024 interview with Us Weekly.

“I now can look back and see pretty much every season that I’ve been in with Tamra, there’s always an issue that she has with me,” said Beador during the Us Weekly interview. “Either I did something. Or I didn’t do something. And it’s okay, we don’t need to be friends then. She says she walks on eggshells around me. I’m sorry that you feel that way. But I walked on eggshells around her.”

In addition, she stated that she did not believe Judge was genuinely concerned about her alcohol consumption.

Beador also shared she took issue with Judge labeling her as an alcoholic in RHOC season 18 during an August 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s a character damning thing to say to a person. And it’s crossing the line,” said Beador to the publication.

Beador also said she initially refrained from consuming alcohol while she was receiving mental health treatment at an outpatient program following her DUI. She also suggested she does not believe she has an issue with alcohol.

“In my divorce and in this period with [my ex-boyfriend John Janssen], I was miserable and I was using alcohol to cope. But prior to that I didn’t. So I’m not going to let Tamra Judge tell me what I need to do,” said Beador in the interview with Entertainment Tonight.

New episodes of RHOC air on Thursdays on Bravo.