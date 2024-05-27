Tamra Judge Gives First Look At RHOC Season 18

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 18 wrapped filming in April 2024, and cast member Tamra Judge gave fans a sneak peek of one of her confessional looks in a May 24 social media post.

“My 14th season and I’m still giving my OPINION 🗣️ 💜 🍊 #RHOC,” Judge captioned her Instagram post. Commenters included Housewives from all different franchises, with Potomac’s Nneka Ihim writing, “And you better keep them opinions and looks coming!!” Dubai’s Chanel Ayan commenting, “Damn 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 yes and keep giving it ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” and Judge’s RHOC co-star Heather Dubrow adding, “LOVE THIS COLOR !!! This whole look is 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥.”

While fans and friends alike are excited to see Judge finishing up her confessionals for the new season, Bravo has yet to confirm a premiere date for the new season. While season 17 began in June 2023, it is unclear if season 18 is expected to continue this pattern.

Tamra Judge Explains How She Applied for RHOC

Judge shared another post on May 25 where she explained her RHOC origin story. “Celebrating the weekend in Big Bear with one of my besties, Pam. 💃🏼 🐻 Fun fact: Pam is the one who told me to apply for #RHOC! 🍊,” Judge captioned a video post featuring herself and Pam dancing in Judge’s vacation home. In the video, Judge is sporting a full bear costume while Pam is wearing a set of Christmas pajamas.

Fans of Judge’s were very happy to see her and Pam together, with some responding to Judge’s post with their thoughts. “I love that you care for her enough NOT to bring her on the show. Keep that friendship in check Tamra 😂,” one user tweeted.

“Pam was a wise sage and although you and Alexis have moved on where would we be without Jesus Jugs and wine throwing? 😁 😜,” another fan added.

“You mean you weren’t Jeana’s real estate friend or however you were introduced? No way! 😂,” a third fan shared, making a joke about how some new “Real Housewives” pretend to be friends with an existing cast member to explain how they are added into the friend group when joining the series.

Tamra Judge Remembers An Old Cast Trip

Judge, in all her reminiscing on her RHOC legacy, got the chance to reflect on an early season cast trip when her co-star Dubrow shared some throwback photos in April 2024. “A REAL throwback Thursday !! This is from about 13 years ago! Anyone who’s been watching RHOC will remember Costa Rica!!!” Dubrow captioned her post.

“Wonder how big our trees that we planted are now? 😂,” Judge commented on Dubrow’s post, which featured photos of Dubrow, Judge, and their season 7 cast members Alexis Bellino, Vicki Gunvalson, and Gretchen Rossi in Costa Rica.

“Omgggggg!!!! That’s when you beeeatches lit into me! 😂 😂 #timeflies ❤️,” Bellino wrote, remembering a confrontation she had with her co-stars that prompted her to leave the trip early.

“Omg how do you find these pics? So old school! But one of the most memorable trips ❤️,” Rossi added.

