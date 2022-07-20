‘Real Housewives’ Star Shades Franchise as ‘Boring’

Astar from “Real Housewives of Orange County” blasted her own franchise while appearing on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson appeared on WWHL on Tuesday, July 20, and Judge slammed the early years of RHOC.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tamra Judge Said the First Season of RHOC Was ‘Boring’, Andy Cohen Fires Back: ‘Without It, We Wouldn’t Be Here’

Going to sleep early when your favorite Housewives are on #WWHL?! Don't make that rookie mistake! Tune in to the After Show presented by @SNICKERS now! https://t.co/5C8GgYQKLD — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) July 20, 2022

While on the WWHL after show, host Andy Cohen asked the ladies how they think the shows have changed since their early seasons in the franchise.

“I don’t really think it’s much different,” Judge said. “So it’s the makeup, the hair, the all that, the wardrobes are intensified by 2,000.”

“But I mean, are you taking it back to her first season because that was boring.”

The crowd ohh’d and Gunvalson fired back, “Well it wasn’t that boring because it got us to you.”

Cohen also defended the season pointing out they didn’t yet know “what the show was.”

“Without it, we wouldn’t be here,” he said.

“Yeah, but I feel like it’s the same show,” Judge said. “We’re calling each other out, it’s the same thing, it just gets bigger. Every year. It’s evolved. Same s—, different year.”

Cohen also pointed out he’s known Gunvalson and Judge for more than 16 years.

“We are like your longest relationship,” Judge said.

“People always ask me which Housewife I’m closest to and I always say it’s the ones I have known the most because we just have the most history really,” Cohen said.

Fans Beg Bravo to Bring Vicki Gunvalson Back to RHOC: ‘You Will Always Belong on My TV Screen’

Ahead of their appearance, Gunvalson shared a photo of her and Judge on the set of the show to promote the appearance.

Fans took to the comments to beg Andy Cohen and Bravo to bring back Gunvalson, now that it’s known Judge will return next season.

“We need you back Vicki! #besthousewifeever,” someone wrote.

“We need you both on OC!!!,” another fan commented.

“So are you coming back???” a fan asked.

“we need u back I haven’t watched since u left,” a fan wrote.

“Bring Vicki back too,” another fan wrote.

“Bring @vickigunvalson back to rhoc. Dispicable what @bravotv has done to the OGs. Why do you think ratings are down with almost every franchise,” someone said.

“Please both on the oc @bravoandy,” a fan asked.

“You both look beautiful. Hope to see you back on RHOOC. I haven’t watched since you’ve been gone,” someone wrote.

“OC needs you & Tamara back,” a fan commented.

“Waiting for an announcement or I’m gonna be upset,” a fan wrote.

“I want Vicki, Tamra&Kelly Dodd back on!!Let’s get OC back it’s so boring w/out the 3 of them,” someone said.

“I wish you were back,” a fan commented.

“You will always belong on my tv screen!!!” someone wrote.

“Bring them back!!!!!! @bravotv,” a commenter said.

“give Vicki an orange!!!” a fan begged.

“Love having the two of you back on bravo. Let’s bring you both back because it has been a snooze fest without you ladies,” another fan said.

