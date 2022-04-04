Tamra Judge Claims RHOC Star’s Ex’s Girlfriend Wants To Be On the Show

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter divorced her husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, in 2019. The former couple has three children, Sienna, Nick, and Luca.

Matthew and his new girlfriend, Britt, appeared on “RHOC” season 16, episode 13. The couple agreed to go to Dr. Jen Armstrong’s brain scan presentation, as Gina, who is currently in a relationship with Travis Mullen, believed the technology could help Sienna with her sensory issues. Throughout the episode, numerous attendees at the events shared that they believed Britt looked similar to former “RHOC” star Kelly Dodd, who left the show following its fifteenth season.

During a March 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dodd shared her thoughts about being compared to Britt on “RHOC.” She seemed to dismiss the similarities and noted that “they say everybody looks like [her].”

Later in the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge applauded Gina and Matthew for putting aside their past issues to co-parent their children.

“I feel like that was a way of showing the public that you can get divorced, you can go through h*** and back, but you can still have a good relationship,” said the mother of four.

Arroyave then questioned, “why is Matt filming now” when “he would never film when they were actually married.” Us Weekly reported that he “pleaded guilty to domestic battery charges” following a 2019 incident that Gina claimed turned violent. According to the publication, Gina also had a “temporary domestic violence restraining order against” her ex-husband, which she later had dismissed.

“You’d rather go on [‘RHOC’] after you’ve been arrested? And had restraining orders? I don’t get it,” stated Arroyave.

Judge replied that she believes Britt would like to be on “RHOC.”

“A little back story is, is this girl that he’s dating, who looks like Kelly, used to live next door to [Judge’s ex-husband] Simon [Barney], wants to be a Housewife,” stated the former “RHOC.”

She went on to say that Britt has “been wanting to be a Housewife for a long time.”

“Now she’s had her moment to shine. And she was beautiful and who knows, Bravo style — we’ll probably see her next year as another Housewife,” stated Judge.

Gina Kirschenheiter Spoke About Her Relationship With Her Ex-Husband in 2020

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s Nightcap in 2020, Gina briefly discussed Britt.

“His girlfriend now, Britt is great, she’s great, she’s really great. She’s really great for him, she’s great to my children,” stated the reality television personality.

During the interview, she also shared that she “want[ed] to clarify” that her ex-husband “was mentally abusive,” but she “was not in a physically abusive marriage.”

“The incident that happened that night was the first time anything like that had ever happened. Now I thank god for the people in my community for calling the police and for those police officers that night because I was so terrified because number one of him being angry because he was like out of his mind like going to jail like more angry, but also number two, I was afraid because I knew it was going to get out and I was begging those police officers to let him go,” said Gina.

She explained that “if [the police] went away, [she does] think very seriously that this pattern of behavior would have continued on.”

Gina Kirschenheiter Revealed She Views Her Ex-Husband as a ‘Brother’

During a March 2022 episode of the “RHOC After Show,” Gina gave an update on her relationship with Matthew. She shared that they “see each other all the time” and that she likes Britt.

“Britt is — she’s very, very steady, she’s very cool with my kids, we have our own relationship, you know, outside of Matt, as well, and we communicate,” stated Gina.

She also noted that she views Matthew as a family member.

“I know this is going to sound creepy but this is genuinely how I feel, but I kind of look at Matt, this is kind of gross, I get it, but I look at him, like he’s my brother and I look at Britt, his girlfriend like she’s my sister-in-law,” said Gina.

