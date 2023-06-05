Tamra Judge Says She ‘Didn’t Like’ Co-Star’s Comment About Her

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared that she took issue with Gina Kirschenheiter’s comment about her in a teaser for the upcoming seventeenth season of RHOC, which premieres on June 7. In the teaser trailer, Kirschenheiter can be heard stating, “Tamra talks a lot of s*** about her friends.” As fans are aware, Judge returned to the show’s cast for season 17 after a two-year absence.

While recording the May 30 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge stated that she believes Kirschenheiter was wrong in her assertion.

“I did not like one thing about the opening [of the teaser trailer]. With Gina saying ‘Tamra talks s*** about her friends.’ I didn’t like that ’cause that’s absolutely not true. I will talk s*** to your face. I will tell you exactly how I feel. I don’t talk s*** behind my friend’s back. I will tell you,” said Judge.

When Arroyave stated that Judge “may be a s*** talker but to somebody’s face,” Judge replied, “yeah, I’m a s*** talker to your face.”

Gina Kirschenheiter Shared How She Felt About Tamra Judge’s RHOC Return

Kirschenheiter and her castmate Emily Simpson, who joined the show’s cast in season 13, spoke about Judge’s return to the Bravo franchise during an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly. Kirschenheiter stated that she has “always been cool with Tamra” and “was excited she was coming back.”

“I actually think there was a need there for someone like a Tamra, you know, so I’m happy to have her back,” said the mother of three.

The 39-year-old clarified that she “was shocked” when she heard the news of Judge’s RHOC return.

Tamra Judge & Shannon Beador Spoke About Filming RHOC Season 17 After Their Feud

During an April 2023 Instagram Live video, Judge and her castmate Shannon Beador discussed Judge’s return to the RHOC series. Beador stated that she was pleased Judge came back to the RHOC cast.

“I would like to say, on behalf of me and I think our entire cast, having Tamra come back this year was an absolute game-changer for the show, I mean, you know, you are just riveting TV, I’ll just put it that way,” said the reality television personality.

Beador clarified, however, that she had issues with Judge at the start of RHOC season 17. She referenced that she and her castmate had gone through an estrangement after Judge left the series following season 14. Beador stated that their interactions before their reconciliation were “downright nasty.”

Judge explained that “it was two years of build up” between her and Beador before she rejoined the RHOC cast. She also stated that she and Beador have mended their friendship.

“It all came back. You know, we fixed it, we moved on. It didn’t take us but one hour to be right back where we were,” said Judge.

Beador and Judge mentioned that their castmate Vicki Gunvalson, who also left RHOC after season 14, returned to film a few scenes for the upcoming season. Beador stated that she was happy to have the opportunity to film with Judge and Gunvalson again. As fans are aware, Beador, Judge, and Gunvalson are nicknamed the Tres Amigas.

“It’s just something about it when the three of us get together. It’s just an instant silly crazy, and we really have so much fun together, and it’s a genuine — what I love about our friendship, is that it is genuine, like we talk all the time, if not everyday, we are true friends, and we love getting together,” said Beador.

Judge chimed in that she “missed” her friendship with Beador when they were “not speaking.”

“I miss that whole, you know, the Tres Amigas and hanging out together and talking together. But me and Vicki talked about you a lot,” said Judge.