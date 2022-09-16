RHOC Alum Talks Tamra Judge: ‘I Literally Thought She Was Going To Hit Me’

Alexis Bellino began starring on the “Real Housewives of Orange County” during its fifth season and exited the series following season 8. As fans are aware, the RHOC alum had her fair share of issues with her former co-star Tamra Judge. During an August 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Bellino shared she felt that a scene from season 8, episode 4, where Judge made her leave a party held at her gym was an iconic RHOC moment. Bellino also revealed that she believed their heated interaction was going to turn physical.

“I literally thought she was going to hit me because she got up right in my face and I’m like oh if she hits me, it’s going to be going down, so it’s funny,” stated Bellino.

She clarified that she was not afraid of a potential physical altercation with Judge.

“I wasn’t scared but I really thought she was going to, I mean I was mentally preparing myself, you might get a black eye right now but she ain’t going to be looking pretty when I’m done with her either. It didn’t matter I wasn’t going to go down without sticking up for myself if she was going to do anything like that,” shared the former television personality.

She also shared that she believed Judge would “do anything for TV.”

“I was expecting to — even for an arrest, she hit me and get arrested and probably wouldn’t care, so I was just ready,” said Bellino with a laugh.

Alexis Bellino Revealed that She ‘Warned’ Emily Simpson About Tamra Judge on the ‘Behind the Velvet Rope’ Podcast

While recording the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Bellino shared that she is friends with Emily Simpson, who joined the RHOC cast in season 13. The former Bravo star shared that she gave Simpson tips about starring on the show. She also revealed she rarely warns RHOC personalities about their co-stars, but insisted that Judge is the exception.

“I just wanted to educate her and help her in a lot of ways if I could but I didn’t want to do it by tearing other people down or whatever. I warned her about Tamra, there’s no love lost there. I don’t have a problem saying that about Tamra because I really do believe that she’s the devil on earth so I really do want to help people in that nature and be like don’t trust her as far as you can see her, you know, she’ll do anything so if Bravo is asking her back that’s probably why right? Because she does do anything,” asserted Bellino.

Tamra Judge Announced She Would Be Returning to the RHOC Cast in July 2022

In July 2022, Judge revealed that she would be coming back to RHOC for season 17 following a two-year absence. During a July 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, the RHOC star shared that her husband, Eddie Judge, has been looking forward to her Bravo return.

“I think that he is happy because there are certain cast members I won’t name that are no longer on the show that had said some horrible things about him and just went after our business. He doesn’t have to worry about that now because the girls that are on there, except for one of them, it just doesn’t go there, so he’s been happy. He’s excited,” stated the reality television personality.

The seventeenth season of RHOC is currently in production.

READ NEXT: See Ariana Biermann’s Mugshot Photo