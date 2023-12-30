Tamra Judge Shares Which Former RHOC Star She Never Wants to Work With Again

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge revealed which of her former co-stars she never wants to work with again.

While recording the December 21 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp, Judge answered several fans’ questions pertaining to her role as a “Real Housewives” star. For instance, one caller asked Judge and Mellencamp to reveal “which controversial ‘Housewife’ from ya’lls’ show that has been fired would you not work with again.” Judge replied that she would be unwilling to co-star with former RHOC personality Gretchen Rossi, who exited the show in 2013.

“Who I wouldn’t work with that’s been fired from my show would obviously be Gretchen,” said Judge.

Mellencamp also stated that she would be willing to work with any of her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmates.

Gretchen Rossi Spoke About Her Issues With Tamra Judge in 2021

While speaking to Access Hollywood in 2021, Rossi shared that she did not have any interest in co-starring with Judge on RHOC again. She referenced that she and Judge were often at odds when they co-starred together on the Bravo series.

“I made it pretty clear that the one person that I wouldn’t really enjoy being around anymore is Tamra. I mean, I think everyone knows that about me and her relationship. For me personally, she just was too much of a pot stirrer. And she just made up lies and manipulated things. And I just don’t like that,” said Rossi.

The mother of one stated that she believed Judge spread lies about her and her partner, Slade Smiley.

Tamra Judge Shared She Would Like Alexis Bellino to Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

In the December 21 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge stated that she would like Mellencamp and former RHOC star Alexis Bellino to star in future seasons of RHOC.

Judge made similar comments during a November 2023 interview with Access Hollywood. She stated that she “would love to see Vicki [Gunvalson] come back, in some capacity.” She also noted that “there’s a lot of talk about Alexis coming back.”

“Her and I recently made amends and talked for a very long time at BravoCon [2023]. And I wouldn’t mind seeing her come back,” said Judge.

While speaking to Access Hollywood in December 2023, Bellino commented on whether she would be interested in returning to RHOC.

“I’ll never say never. But I’m so content with my life,” said Bellino.

As fans are aware, Bellino is currently dating RHOC star Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. During the December 19 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge referenced that pictures and a video of the couple kissing surfaced in December 2023. She stated that while she is not on the best of terms with Beador, she “feel[s] really bad for her.” Judge also said she would be devastated if her husband, Eddie Judge, began dating a public figure.

“I tried to put myself in this position, like, if Eddie and I split up and this was Alexis and him, or him and [Mellencamp] or whoever, I don’t want to see it. I don’t want it in my face. Like I already know it’s out there, but then having to see it, it’s difficult,” said Judge.