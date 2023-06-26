Tamra Judge Responds to Concerns She’s ‘Stressed’

Tamra Judge has denied criticism that she “lost” the gym she owned with her husband Eddie Judge, CUT Fitness, and said they simply decided to close it after the pandemic affected their business.

Judge’s comment came on a post about her apparent struggles from the Instagram account Housewife Haikus. The poem in question stated, “Tamra is stressed; mom lives at home, CUT has shut down, Ryan’s a cowboy.” As viewers saw in the third episode of the season at CUT’s closing party, Judge’s son Ryan Vieth attended in a cowboy hat as Judge updated fans on his life as a rancher in a confessional interview.

There were more comments about Judge in the post’s caption, which said, “…Eddie is overcompensating for losing CUT by talking about sex all the time, as a family they are fighting to keep that orange, she’s probably worried about where Ryan was on January 6th, the list is endless…”

Judge replied in a comment, “Crock of s***. We didn’t lose cut, we made the tough decision to close it down due to covid. We could [have] kept it open and pushed forward, but it didn’t make sense when we have an extremely successful cbd biz! We’re good people!”

Fans Commented on Tamra Judge’s Response to the Instagram Post & the Closure of Her Gym

Fans replied to Judge’s comment on Instagram and accused the RHOC star of ignoring all of the comments in the post except the one about her fitness studio. “I love how she clarified about CUT but nothing about Ryan on Jan 6,” someone wrote.

Someone else commented on her remarks about the gym’s closure due to the pandemic and wrote, “Due to Covid 😂😂😂😂 It’s in the OC! And they were open when no one else was at the very beginning of the pandemic! Blaming it on Covid now (or rather when it closed during filming months ago it’s still nothing to do with Covid.). It was never busy. Just call it how it is. But blaming it on something they nor soooo many in the OC did not take seriously is ridiculous.”

The third episode of RHOC season 17, titled “We Cut It Close(ed),” saw Judge hosting a party at CUT Fitness for the closing of the gym and the next chapter of the Judges’ lives. At the end of the episode, Tamra and Eddie Judge ended up getting into an impromptu cake fight as Emily Simpson yelled at them not to waste it.

Tamra Judge, Who Also Owns a CBD Company With Her Husband, Opened Up About the ‘Loss’ of CUT Closing Back in 2022

What did you think of episode three? 🍊🎂 #RHOC pic.twitter.com/QHZ0h7kHl9 — Tamra Judge (@TamraJudgeOC) June 22, 2023

It’s not the first time that Judge has hit back at critics over the closure of her gym as she opened up about it on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, “Two Ts in a Pod.”

Judge said she got a message on Instagram about her gym closure which said, “Oh no wonder she’s going back to [RHOC]. She has no money, she has to close her gym down,” she recalled back in August 2022.

Judge pointed out that she and her husband had already decided to close the gym before she got asked back to the “Real Housewives of Orange County. “Listen, we almost made it to [10] years,” she added. “I’m proud of what we did, what we built. And you know what, you’ll all find out — more things are coming.”

She then called the closure of CUT, which stands for “Cardio Unique Training,” a “loss” and “hard.” Although the fitness studio is now closed, the couple still owns Vena, a CBD company that sells various products including creams and capsules.

