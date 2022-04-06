Tamra Judge on Heather Dubrow: ‘I Thought I Was Your Friend’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow joined the show’s cast during its seventh season, which premiered in 2012. Two years later, Shannon Beador became an “RHOC” star.

During season 16, episode 15, Dubrow, who returned to “RHOC” after a five-year absence, spoke about her first impression of Beador.

“I thought she was so cool and I thought she had great style and I loved her home and I thought, ‘Oh my god, finally, someone I feel like I’m going to be friends with her,’” recalled the “7 Year Stitch” host.

During an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Tamra Judge, who joined the “RHOC” cast during its third season, shared that she was unhappy with Dubrow’s comment.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Heather Dubrow on Her Podcast

While recording the April 1 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge stated that Beador stopped speaking to her after she left “RHOC” after the show’s fourteenth season.

“I’m like what the h***, where’s my friend. I don’t know, I don’t know what’s going to happen, who knows if we will ever talk again. It’s been very hurtful to me,” shared the Vena CBD co-founder.

She then shared that she was also hurt by Dubrow when she recounted her first impression of Beador on “RHOC” season 16, episode 15.

“Another thing that was kind of hurtful for me too is Heather was asked a question, ‘how did you feel when Shannon got casted on the show or when Shannon got on the show?’ And she said, ‘Finally, somebody I could be friends with.’ I’m like, oh, wait, I thought I was your friend? I thought Vicki [Gunvalson] was your friend?’” stated Judge.

She went on to say that she “took that as a little bit of a dig.”

“I haven’t talked to her about it yet but I’m like wait, what did you mean by that? Because we hit it off from the very beginning. And then Shannon came in after that. So what do you mean by that? So that kind of annoyed me,” said the 54-year-old.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About ‘RHOC’ Season 16, Episode 15 on Her Podcast

During a March 2022 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Dubrow discussed “RHOC” season 16, episode 15. She reiterated that she had a positive experience when she first met Beador.

“That was really my first impression of Shannon was that I really – I loved her house, she had pretty taste, I just thought she lives in my community, wow we’re actually going to be friends, it’s cool because when I joined the show, I didn’t know any of those girls, they didn’t live anywhere near me and so it was like oh okay, our kids might know each other like this was a real connection, so I was kind of excited about that,” said Dubrow.

During the podcast episode, Dubrow also shared that she and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, recently had dinner with house builder, Robert St. John, who introduced her to Beador. She explained that he had built both of their houses. The mother of four shared that during the dinner St. John accidentally introduced his girlfriend, Michelle, as Shannon.

“Robert is there at the bar with his girlfriend and he walks over and I’m like, ‘oh my god hi,’ we haven’t talked in a while, he goes, ‘Heather, this is Shannon.’ I’m thinking to myself, I swear her name is Michelle. He had like a weird flashback because they showed it on the show already this season, they’ve showed it couple times and I looked at him and he goes, ‘oh my god I can’t believe I just said that, I just had the weirdest Housewives flashback,’” shared Dubrow.

