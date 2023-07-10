Tamra Judge Claims She Didn’t Diss Co-Star: ‘That’s the Nature of the Show’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge addressed the comments she made during a conversation about her co-star, Heather Dubrow’s career as an actress while recording the July 8 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. In the podcast episode, Arroyave referenced Dubrow was upset at Judge and Taylor Armstrong after they shared they looked through her acting credits on IMDb in RHOC season 17, episode 4. After Judge stated Armstrong “didn’t think [Dubrow’s IMDb page] was that impressive,” the former RHOBH star said Judge had remarked Dubrow “hasn’t done anything [on television] since the 1900s.” While Judge claimed she “said the 1990s,” a flashback of her conversation with Armstrong showed her saying Dubrow “did a lot of stuff in the late 1900s.”

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge said she did not insult Dubrow’s acting credits.

“If I was being shady, I would be the first one to admit it,” said the 55-year-old.

Judge also claimed she misspoke when saying “the late 1900s,” and intended to say the late 1990s. She stated she was annoyed with Armstrong for mentioning the remark to Dubrow because the RHOBH alum knew the comment was not intentional.

“I had no idea I had said the 1900s, we had said the 1990s, 1995, 1998, so many times, so many times. When I walked off from filming, I heard, at that point, somebody said to me, ‘Oh my god, you said 1900s,’ I go, ‘No 1990s.’ And they’re like ‘No, you said 1900s,’” said Judge.

Judge also stated that she and Armstrong were not laughing at Dubrow’s IMDb page, but rather Armstrong’s account of Dubrow saying, “You’re so cute,” after she suggested the “Jenny” actress join the cast of the upcoming film “Masterpiece.” In addition, the Vena CBD co-founder claimed that the show’s editors did not show her complimenting Dubrow’s acting career. She stated, however, that she was not bothered with how she was presented on the show.

“We truly weren’t making fun of [Dubrow’s] career. Neither one of us made fun of her career. We talked all about the shows she did, how many years she did it. But that’s the nature of the show, I get it, I’m not mad about it, I don’t care about it,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Responded to a Question About Her Conversation With Heather Dubrow

According to Reality Blurb, Judge took to her Instagram Stories to answer fans’ questions on July 7. One commenter referenced that Judge denied speaking negatively about Dubrow’s career in RHOC season 17, episode 5. During the scene, Judge told her castmate, “I did not say anything shady about you, nothing dismissive about you, at all” while they were alone in a bathroom.

“Why did u lie to heathers face about not talking s*** about her career in the bathroom,” wrote the Instagram user.

Judge responded to the commenter, writing, “I did not talk badly about Heather at all!! Don’t be persuaded by interview bites. It will be explained at the reunion.”

Heather Dubrow Stated She ‘Exposed’ Tamra Judge’s Behavior

During an appearance on the June 28 episode of the “Out & About” podcast, Dubrow mentioned her issues with Judge, who rejoined the RHOC cast after a two-year absence for season 17. The mother of four referenced that Judge stated that she did “something s**** to [her]” during a June 2023 interview with Page Six, alongside Armstrong and Shannon Beador.

“Tamra said recently that I did something very s**** to her and the irony is … she’s the one who did a s**** thing, I just exposed it. So which is the s**** thing?” stated Dubrow.

The reality television personality said she does not usually “expose” her castmates. She stated, however, that “sometimes you get pushed to a breaking point and right or wrong, you break down.”