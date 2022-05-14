Tamra Judge Says She ‘Could Literally Cry About’ Heather Dubrow’s Comments

Bravo alum Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about comments made by her former “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-star Heather Dubrow on the May 12 episode of her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

While recording the podcast episode, Judge referenced that Dubrow shared she was unhappy with some of her opinions on her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World” in May 2022. The “7 Year Stitch” host asserted that she did not “begrudge” her former co-star for speaking about “RHOC” on “Two Ts In A Pod.” She suggested, however, that she thinks Judge has placed more value on her podcast than their relationship as the CUT Fitness co-owner openly criticized some of the choices she made during “RHOC” sixteenth season.

“If we’re friends, why go negative on me? And there’s just a couple of things that I’ve heard and I go, ‘man, why say that?'” said Dubrow.

She went on to say that she did not think Judge could become an “RHOC” cast member again as the Bravo alum is now a “blogger.” One of Dubrow’s co-hosts, Jefferson, made similar comments and stated that “there’s nothing going on in [Judge’s] life except that [she] used to be on TV.”

“Not in a rude way, you defined yourself by the fact you used to be on TV instead of running your gym or doing whatever,” asserted Jefferson.

Tamra Judge Shared That She Was Upset About Heather Dubrow’s Comments

During the May 12 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge shared that she has been “in a funk” after listening to the May 5 “Heather Dubrow’s World” episode. She also revealed that she has been in contact with Dubrow.

“I could literally cry about it. No, because it was so mean girl like not necessary. And I did talk to her afterwards, like I sent her a message that was not very nice and she ended up calling me and we talked through it but I listened to [Dubrow’s podcast] maybe five times after it and I’m like this is just mean. This is mean,” stated Judge.

She also shared that she did not appreciate Jefferson’s comments.

“Her co-host says ‘it’s weird when ex-cast members are watching your show and their life is being defined by the fact that they used to be on your show,’ referring to me,” said the mother of four. “He went on to say that Tamra went from being your friend to being a blogger and multiple times they would call me a blogger and say that I needed to get a life and unlike Heather she wasn’t on the show, she didn’t watch the show, as if me watching the show is a bad thing. And then Heather went on to say, ‘how do you come back from that and why would you even come after me. There’s no place for Tamra on the show now that she’s a blogger.’ And it was like they tried to constantly put a message out there about me.”

Judge also shared that she is “confused” about the situation as she does not understand how she offended Dubrow. Arroyave chimed in that the “RHOC” star should be annoyed at her instead of her former castmate. The 40-year-old referenced that she shared she believed Dubrow should “stop self-producing” during a February 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.”

“She can be irritated with me, you always have her back,” asserted the former “RHOBH” star.

Arroyave then reveals she believes Dubrow aired her grievances about Judge because she does not want her to join the “RHOC” cast again.

“Why is that she feels so threatened by you she needs to put you down? I think it’s almost because she’s worried that you will come back and she won’t be able to call all the shots anymore,” asserted the 40-year-old.

Judge agreed with her podcast co-host’s assessment.

“I’m like, ‘why did she do this?’ She was putting a message out, clear message and I think it was to Bravo, I think you’re right, I think she wanted to make me look bad, she wanted to insinuate that I’m some dirty blogger and there’s no place for me on the show,” said the Vena CBD co-founder.

Judge then shared that her “feelings are hurt.”

“We talked it out, we agreed to move on, but I’m getting so many messages about this and I wanted to clarify, I’m not going after her,” stated the former “RHOC” star.

Heather Dubrow Stated That She Missed Tamra Judge on ‘RHOC’ in December 2021

During a January 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Dubrow shared that she missed Judge and her former co-star Vicki Gunvalson while filming “RHOC” season 16, which premiered in December 2021.

“It was weird for me because I was on the show five seasons and they were there all five seasons and there was even one season where it just started out with just the three of us. It was just the three of us filming for a month. So you know, I care about them a lot and yeah, I miss them,” shared the 53-year-old.

