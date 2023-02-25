RHOC Alum Claims Tamra Judge Was Brought Back ‘to Go After’ Heather Dubrow

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge left the Bravo franchise after season 14, which premiered in 2019. The 55-year-old rejoined the show’s cast for its upcoming seventeenth season.

During a February 2023 appearance on the “Up and Adam!” podcast, hosted by Adam Von Rothfelder, former RHOC star Kelly Dodd claimed Judge was hired back on the show to go up against Heather Dubrow, who returned to the Bravo franchise during season 16. According to Dodd, the Vena CBD co-owner did not have genuine issues with Dubrow.

“They brought Tamra on there to go after Heather this year, that’s what they brought her back for. When Tamra didn’t even really have a problem with Heather really, and I mean, they should have brought me back because that was a real thing but she’s making up things to be mad about Heather about,” stated the former Bravo star.

In the “Up and Adam!” interview, Dodd, who left RHOC following season 15, clarified that she is not interested in returning to the series. She explained that she would not want to spend time with the show’s current cast.

“I don’t get along with Tamra, I don’t get along with Heather, Gina [Kirschenheiter] I don’t really — I just think she is blah, she’s okay, she’s nice, Emily [Simpson] is nice, but they are just — they are boring to me. You know what I mean? There’s nobody on the show that I would want — if they asked me to go back, it wouldn’t be fun,” asserted the mother of one.

Heather Dubrow Teased She Had Issues With Tamra Judge

Dubrow spoke about her dynamic with Judge during an Access Hollywood interview at the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14, 2022. The “Dubrow Diet” author suggested that she and her co-star had a contentious relationship while filming season 17. She clarified that she has a soft spot for Judge because she brought her on RHOC in season 7.

“I always say about Tamra, she is my Housewives maker, you know with a vampire when they bite, you love them forever, you know that’s like a vampire thing, so she’s my Housewife maker, because she introduced me on the show so I will love her forever. And you know, we may hit some bumps, you’ll have to watch and see,” said Dubrow.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her Behavior in Season 17

While speaking to OK! Magazine in February 2023, Judge shared information about how she behaved during the production of RHOC season 17.

“I did not hold back. I think I had a little bit of Atlanta Housewife in me this season. I’m a little bit more outspoken because I had two years of aggression to take out!” Judge said.

The mother of four also revealed that she felt anxious about coming back to the series after a two-year hiatus. She explained she was aware some of her castmates were pleased when she was fired from the show in 2020.

“I think somebody said they would dance on my grave and someone said there was no place for me on the show anymore. I went back in thinking, ‘Who is my friend and who is not my friend?’” stated the reality television star.

Judge also noted that she was not “in a good place” with Shannon Beador when filming for season 17 began. She clarified that she and the Real for Real founder have mended their relationship.