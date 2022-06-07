Tamra Judge on RHOC Season 17 Rumors: ‘This Story’s B*******’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo that showed her posing with her castmate Shannon Beador on May 31. The reality television personality indicated that they will appear in “RHOC” season 17 by writing, “Here we goooooooo #17.” Heather’s former “RHOC” co-star Tamra Judge spoke about the Instagram Story on a June 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame.

While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave referenced Heather’s Instagram Story and shared that a publication reported that “Heather Dubrow and Shannon have officially confirmed their return for season 17 with a photo posted on social media.” She also noted that it is believed that Beador and Heather have already started shooting “RHOC” season 17. She then asked Judge if the “RHOC” stars were “actually filming” on the day the picture was taken.

“I’m going to say this story’s b******. Heather did post a picture saying it’s season 17 whatever with her and Shannon. However, they are not filming yet and as far as I know nobody knows who is coming back yet — so I think it was, they were out to dinner, they just did it to get people talking,” stated Judge.

She then shared that she does believe “Heather and Shannon will 100 percent be back.”

“It was just something snarky that [Heather] did,” stated the former Bravo star.

Judge went on to say that the picture of Beador and Heather was snapped after they had lunch with other “RHOC” stars.

“I think it was actually lunch and all the girls were invited except for Noella [Bergener]. And so they were there for many, many hours, but she only posted a picture of her and Shannon saying season 17. And I thought oh, god, can you imagine what that made the other girls feel like?” stated Judge.

She then asserted that she does not believe that “any decisions have been made at all” in terms of casting for “RHOC” season 17.

Heather Dubrow Discussed Her Issues With Noella Bergener

Heather had issues with Bergener throughout the show’s sixteenth season. As fans are aware, the mother of four was unhappy with the former model after she accused her of shoving a production crew member.

During a March 2022 interview with the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, Heather referenced that Bergener admitted to watching “RHOC” before joining the show’s cast. The 53-year-old asserted that she did not enjoy Bergener’s mentality when filming the Bravo series.

“She remembers every tiny detail and it’s discerning. It’s very difficult to talk to someone who knows you on a weird level like that. People will always say you know, you can’t find anyone to do a reality show anymore because everyone’s watched them all and they play it like a game. I actually don’t believe that’s true. I think it’s true for Noella, but I don’t think it’s true in general,” said Heather.

Heather Dubrow Discussed Her Season 16 Return

During a February 2022 appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” alongside her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, Heather, referenced that she returned to “RHOC” following a five-year absence.

“I was on for five seasons, I was off for four but with the pandemic, it equated to five years, so it’s literally the 10 year anniversary of when we started so you can imagine our youngest was 9 months old when we started. It’s a whole different world,” said the reality television personality.

In the “Wendy Williams Show” interview, Terry suggested he was hesitant to appear on “RHOC” season 16.

“It’s like 99 percent fun and one percent sheer terror. And I recommend that if you go to Housewife party, leave very early. Once the blood alcohol level goes to a certain height, you want to get out of there,” explained the “Botched” star.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Suggests She Will Cut Lisa Vanderpump Out of Her Life