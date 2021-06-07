Are Heather Dubrow & Tamra Judge Back on RHOC?

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” may be facing a major cast shakeup. For years, the oldest “Real Housewives” franchise cast remained fairly consistent. But recently, RHOC has gone through major cast changes, including long time cast members Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson leaving the franchise ahead of season 15.

So apparently Heather and Tamra will be returning to RHOC — Natalie (@drheavenlystan) June 6, 2021

The most current season aired over winter 2020 and included included Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and newcomer Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. The newest season of RHOC became controversial, with many of the cast members attacking one another both on and off screen. Many fans have shared they didn’t love the season.

But fans across the Bravo world are theorizing that fan favorites Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow have been asked to return to the OC.

“So apparently Heather and Tamra will be returning to RHOC,” one fan tweeted on June 6. A fan replied back asking for their sources, and the account responded, “Very close to RHOC.” Dozens of Bravo fan accounts have also shared the rumor that Judge and Dubrow will be returning.

The newest season of RHOC has yet to start filming and the cast has not been announced, as Bravo has been taking time determining the cast. Executive producer Andy Cohen teased in March 2021 that Bravo is seriously working on improving RHOC. Cohen tweeted on March 10, “Killing time before a show. Any Q’s?” A fan replied to the tweet asking, “Any news on an OC shake up?” Cohen then responded, “Taking our time.”

Fans Seem Extremely Excited Over the Rumored Return

Even if the rumor is just that, fans still haven’t been able to stop talking about it. RHOC began trending early Monday afternoon with fans sharing their hopes and excitement for a RHOC revival. “Here’s to hoping Heather Dubrow graciously saves #RHOC by returning next season,” one fan tweeted.

Another added that in their opinion, in addition to re-hiring, Bravo should also do some firing. “waiting for the ‘KELLY DODD, EMILY SIMPSON, ELIZABETH VARGAS…FIRED?! Tamra Judge Comeback!’ article any day now,” a fan tweeted. Another shared a similar sentiment tweeting, “These are all-stars. Legends. Bring everyone back and let Tamra and Heather obliterate them.”

After multiple Bravo fan Instagram accounts shared the rumored return, fans flooded the comments with thoughts and hot takes. A fan commented under one fan post, “Oh I really hope this is true!!!!!!!” Popular fan account @BravoHistorian posted the news and added a comment, “Heather will elevate RHOC again.” Podcast and Bravo fan account @TwoJudgeyGirls commented under that post, “Like Heather said – if everyone says you’re dead then it’s time to lay down. RECAST AND REBOOT.”

Judge Has Discussed a Possible Return

Never say never when it comes to a Housewife return! Judge initially discussed the possibility of returning to the Bravo franchise.

“It’s not one of those things where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m dying to go back,'” Judge shared with Us Weekly in January 2021. “And it depends on the cast. If it’s a good cast, then yeah, but if it’s a really bad cast, it can really change things and make it not fun and not worth the stress. But, I mean, I would love to see Heather [Dubrow] come back. I would like to come back with Heather and get rid of some of the people that are currently on the show that just have been played out.”

Even though Judge may not be on the show anymore, it doesn’t mean that she wants to see the franchise come to an end anytime soon. “I heard so many rumors that they’re going to recast the show, that they’re going to cancel it,” Judge said to Us Weekly. “They’re going to delay it. So, I really don’t know. I don’t have any inside information, that’s for sure. I don’t want to see Orange County get canceled.”

Judge continued, “I was a big part of that show being successful and I’m hoping that they can carry that on, whatever that means. People keep going, ‘You’re going back, you’re going back,’ and I don’t know what I’m doing. I don’t know if I’ll be asked back.”

