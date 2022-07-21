Tamra Judge Reveals How Heather Dubrow Reacted to the News of Her RHOC Return

Tamra Judge will rejoin the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for its upcoming seventeenth season. As fans are aware, the Bravo personality left the show after season 14. While recording a July 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge shared how Heather Dubrow, who was her co-star for five seasons, reacted to the news of her return.

Tamra Judge Discussed Heather Dubrow on ‘Two Ts In A Pod’

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge revealed that Dubrow was the first “RHOC” cast member to contact her about her return to the hit Bravo series.

“This is the thing, she reached out to me to just say ‘oh it’s about time’ or something like that, she texted me,” said the Vena CBD co-founder.

Judge explained that she did not initially respond to Dubrow because her return was not confirmed.

“I had to stay off social media because if anybody wrote to me or DMed me, and goes ‘congratulations,’ I’ll do like thumbs up, heart, you know what I mean? I can’t help myself. I have like truth serum running through my veins. I have to respond. So I’m like I have to get off social media because someone will say something and I’ll blow it, right,” stated Judge.

The 54-year-old went on to say that she replied to the “Seven Year Stitch” host after former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jill Zarin announced her “RHOC” return on social media without her approval.

“So I didn’t respond and when Jill announced it and then it was out, I think Andy [Cohen] told me ‘yeah they confirmed it to the cast.’ So then I responded to her. I said ‘thank you so much’ and that’s that,” shared the reality television personality.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Heather Dubrow in June 2022

Page Six reported that Andy Cohen shared he was uncertain about Judge rejoining the “RHOC” cast in a June 2022 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live.” He referenced that she shares her opinions about Bravo shows on “Two Ts In A Pod.”

“Tamra’s doing a whole podcast about the behind-the-scenes of the ‘Housewives.’ How do you go on a Housewives show while you’re doing a podcast about the behind the scenes of the Housewives?” stated the “Watch What Happens Live” host.

In a different June 2022 “Jeff Lewis Live” appearance, Judge shared her thoughts about Cohen’s interview. She noted that his statement shared similarities to remarks Dubrow made during a May 2022 “Heather Dubrow’s World” episode, where she asserted it would be “so meta” for Judge to be on “RHOC” while hosting “Two Ts In A Pod.”

“She did a podcast saying the same thing that Andy said,” said the reality television star.

She also shared that she believed Cohen was “being fed a line of b*******.”

“We’re not behind the scenes. We don’t dig up dirt. We don’t expose production. We don’t do that. We just don’t do that. And I feel like somebody has been in his ear, telling him that that’s what we do and I asked him, I said, ‘have you listened?’ And he said ‘no’ and I said ‘well you can’t just read headlines and expect to believe that.’ He’s hearing secondhand,” stated Judge.

