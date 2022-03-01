Tamra Judge Reads Heather Dubrow’s ‘Not Happy’ Texts On-Air

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared that Heather Dubrow did not appreciate some comments made on her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

During the February 18 episode of the podcast, Arroyave questioned Heather’s authenticity on “RHOC” season 16 and implored her “to stop self-producing.” Judge chimed in that “she’s an actress at heart” and may find it difficult “to not self-produce.”

In a different podcast episode, uploaded on February 11, Judge shared her thoughts about Heather’s children, Max, 18, and Kat, 15, coming out as members of the LGBTQA+ community. The 54-year-old applauded her former “RHOC” co-star for being a supportive parent. Judge noted, however, that she was worried for Kat, who recently revealed she is a lesbian, because of the negative comments she may receive for discussing her sexuality on the Bravo series.

“I would be a little bit hesitant about talking about my minor child’s sexuality and that’s just me. Like I’m super protective of things like that, I don’t know, one daughter came out as bisexual and another daughter has come out as lesbian and I don’t know. I just don’t know that I would make that my storyline,” stated Judge.

Tamra Judge Shared Heather Dubrow’s Texts on Her Podcast

While recording another “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, posted on February 22, Judge revealed that Heather let her know that she was displeased with her and Arroyave. She explained that she had “sent Heather a text message” and did not receive a response, which caused her to believe that she upset her former “RHOC” castmate.

“I got a text message [from Heather] this morning and it said ‘Thanks sorry I’ve been traveling from Aspen’ and I said, ‘Oh I thought you were mad at me.’ And she wrote back, ‘Well you and Teddi aren’t doing me any favors.’ And I said, ‘What, what? What are you talking about?’ She is not happy. I said ‘I always stick up for you.’ She goes, ‘I know I’m sorry, I’m just really tired.’ She goes, ‘It was about Kat,’ and you saying — Teddi — that she’s self-produced,” shared Judge.

Arroyave then clarified that she “never said Kat was self-produced.”

“I said Heather was self-produced,” stated the 40-year-old.

Judge then shared that she defended Arroyave when texting Heather.

“I said ‘Listen, this is coming as a viewer, obviously, Teddi doesn’t know you. But you know, viewers have different opinions.’ It’s like oh my god that’s like the most amazing thing ever or 50 percent of them are like that was horrible,” shared the Vena CBD co-founder.

Arroyave clarified that she does not believe “being self-produced is a horrible thing.”

“Do I still stand by it that I think that? One million percent. I think that she – I’m not saying she’s using her family or any of the types of things as storylines — but what I’m saying is that you can tell while things are happening in real time, she’s hoping she can self-produce it to make sure that it all goes the way that she wants,” said the former “RHOBH” personality.

Heather Dubrow Discussed Tamra Judge & Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

Heather discussed Arroyave and Judge’s claim that she is “self-produced” on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast in February 2022. She shared that she believed the accusation was “bull****.”

“I think it was bull****. And actually, Tamra and I texted about it the other day. Because I was like, ‘What, really? What are you talking about?'” said the reality television personality.

Heather then stated that she did not “have time to self-produce” and asserted she knows better than to be inauthentic on “RHOC.”

“Here’s the thing about this show, when you think you are smarter than the show, you have lost,” stated the 53-year-old.

She also commented on Tamra’s opinion about Max and Kat being open about their sexualities on the show.

“I would never use my children as a storyline. Ever. My kids have their own stories to tell,” asserted Heather.

