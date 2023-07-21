Tamra Judge Reveals Who She Thinks Is Her ‘Most Two-Faced’ Co-Star

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about her co-star Heather Dubrow in a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” In the interview, Judge, who rejoined the show’s cast for its seventeenth season following her 2020 exit, named Dubrow as her “most two-faced” co-star. She suggested that the “Dubrow Diet” author revealed private information during the production of RHOC season 17.

“Heather Dubrow. I can’t tell you too much because we haven’t gotten there yet,” said Judge. “However, she has this thing called a vault, ‘Tell me your secrets, it’s in my vault,’ but evidently, that vault door is wide open, wide open. So she repeats a lot of things that she hears. And tries to blame it on the rest of us.”

Tamra Judge Said She Was Disappointed With Heather Dubrow

During a June 2023 Entertainment Tonight interview with her RHOC castmate Taylor Armstrong, Judge said she felt “disappointed” by Dubrow while they were co-starring in the show’s seventeenth season. She stated that “something happens at the end” of the season with Dubrow, which caused her disappointment.

“Heather’s ‘vault’ is not a vault. That’s the only thing that shocked me. She talks for years since I’ve known her ‘It’s in the vault.’ It ain’t in the vault,” said Judge.

The Vena CBD co-founder also addressed rumors that Dubrow may leave the RHOC cast after season 17.

“I don’t think that that she’ll be gone. I think that Heather definitely has a spot on the show. We need fancy pants, for sure. I don’t think it’s the end for Heather by any means,” said Judge.

The “Two Ts In A Pod” co-host then joked that she believed she would be at fault if Dubrow did exit RHOC.

“Well, I might’ve ended her. I mean, if she doesn’t come back, it’s because of me!” quipped Judge.

Judge shared similar comments about Dubrow while speaking to E! News in July 2023. She stated that she “caught [Dubrow] in a little bit of lie” during the production of RHOC season 17. The 55-year-old clarified that she thinks Dubrow is “a good person” despite their issues on the Bravo series.

“She’s a great mom, I just think that maybe she was going through a lot in her life at that moment and you know, she was acting up. A little bit,” said Judge.

Heather Dubrow Responded to Tamra Judge’s Comments

During a June 2023 interview with Page Six, Judge stated Dubrow had done “something s**** to [her]” during the Bravo franchise’s seventeenth season. Dubrow addressed Judge’s Page Six comment during a June 2023 appearance on the “Out & About” podcast.

“Tamra said recently that I did something very s**** to her. The irony is … she’s the one that did a s**** thing, I just exposed it. So which is the s**** thing?” asked Dubrow.

The mother of four clarified that she does not typically “expose” her castmates for their behavior.

“Sometimes you get pushed to a breaking point and right or wrong, you break down,” stated the 54-year-old.

Dubrow, who came back to RHOC after a five-year absence, stated that she had difficulty filming RHOC season 17 while speaking to “New York Live” in May 2023. She explained she typically “know[s] where she stand[s],” with her castmates after wrapping up a season of RHOC.

“This — I don’t feel that way and I still don’t. And there’s still so much to work out and to unpack that, yeah, man, it — I needed a vacation,” said the “Jenny” actress.