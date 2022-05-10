Tamra Judge Issues Warning Against Heather Dubrow

It looks like the beef between former “The Real Housewives of Orange County” co-stars Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow is escalating and could heat up even more by the end of the week.

On May 9, Judge was asked on Twitter for her “thoughts on Heather saying on her podcast that now that you are on ‘Two T’s’ recapping #RHOC that there is no coming back to the show? Do you find this hypocritical that she has her own podcast reviewing the show?” Judge replied that she would be responding to that in Thursday’s episode of her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, “Two Ts in a Pod.”

Then, just 30 minutes later, Judge tweeted a short video of herself from her RHOC days saying, “B**** is fighting with the wrong person.” Here is the tweet:

Dubrow’s Comments on Her Podcast Were About Judge Recapping RHOC & Said Her Return ‘Wouldn’t Work’

Dubrow’s comments about Judge came in a recent episode of her podcast “Heather Dubrow’s World.” The RHOC star said she texted Judge about a post she made of the reunion dresses and never heard back from her former co-star.

Dubrow said Judge was trying to “stay relevant” and build her brand by doing the podcast and the show recaps so she couldn’t fault that, but what she didn’t like were her former friend’s negative comments about her. “There’s just been a couple of things that I’ve heard that I’ve gone, ‘Why say that? Why do that?’” Dubrow explained.

Dubrow went on to add that she felt “very hurt” that Judge put her podcast above their friendship and later said she doesn’t think it makes sense for the former Bravo star to return because of that podcast. “At this point, how would you have someone back who just talks about the show all the time? Once you become someone who talks about shows, especially a show you were on, how can you then go back to that show?” she asked. She said it would be “so meta” if Judge were to return to RHOC and concluded, “It doesn’t work.”

Fans Reacted to Judge’s Tweets & Expressed Their Hope That Judge Would Return to the Show

RHOC fans shared the clip on Reddit and discussed the growing tension between the former co-stars, with many expressing the hope that Judge will return to the Bravo show in the future. “Pretty sure this is all a ploy to get Tamra back on the show,” someone wrote. “Still not tuning in to Teddi’s podcast but nice try Tamra.”

One person wrote, “I’m a big fan of the podcast. They’re very generous with giving us production secrets & backstory context of their respective shows. Really rooting for Tamra’s return to the OC!” Another person said, “Can production understand that bringing Tamra back to made amends with Shannon & take on Heather is the only way to save this show? Season 16 was BRUTAL! Let’s have a great Season 17! BRING BACK TAMRA!”

Someone said they thought “Tamra would end heather.” Another wrote, “Because unlike Shannon tamra wouldn’t back down.” Another wrote, “Drag her, Tammy!” Judge and Dubrow were on many RHOC seasons together and had a friendship on the show, but recent comments by both suggest that their relationship is now becoming strained.

