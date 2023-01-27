Tamra Judge Gives an Update on Her Husband’s Health

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge’s husband, Eddie Judge, was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation in 2018. According to WebMD, the heart condition “is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots in the heart.”

In the January 17 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Tamra gave an update on her husband’s health. She explained that he had neglected to get “a check up on his heart” because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He recently went to his cardiologist at the San Diego Scripps Hospital, where it was discovered his left atrial appendage “was not working properly” which could cause a stroke.

“The doctor said ‘not horrible, we’ll keep you on blood thinners until you have this test which is a TEE [Transesophageal Echocardiogram], which is the scoping of the heart for the structure and the function, to make sure everything is working,’” explained Judge.

She shared that Eddie was “awaiting the results” and hope that his “appendage repaired itself.”

“If not, then he has to deal with having an implant called a Watchman put in his heart,” said the RHOC star.

While recording the January 20 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Tamra shared she believes Eddie will likely have to get the Watchman implant, as he has low Left ventricular outflow tract velocity time integral (LVOT VTI).

Tamra Judge Discussed Her Recent Surgery

Tamra underwent abdominal surgery in December 2022. The reality television personality spoke about the procedure in the January 11 episode of her podcast. The mother of four explained that she had emergency surgery 10 years ago because of an incarcerated hernia. The RHOC personality’s belly button was disfigured as a result of the procedure and decided she wanted to cosmetically alter the look of her abdomen. Her doctor, however, determined that she needed another abdominal surgery, which took about five hours.

“[The surgeon] opened me up and said it was like a warzone, he had to take out all the scar tissue, it was my entire stomach wall because I have mesh in, mesh is way below that though, and then guess what he found? Another hernia where my insides were starting to push through the hernia,” said the reality television personality.

She also shared that she has to wear “a little silicon plug” to help shape her belly button.

“It just sits in there, like a retainer for your belly button, [the doctor says] because I’m a tiny girl and to get some depth in there because there’s not a lot of fat on my stomach, but I’m not going to lie, I did have extra skin taken off, so this was like repair work, a tummy tuck, and thank God I had it done because I would have never known I had that other hernia,” said the RHOC personality.

Tamra went on to say that recovery was difficult.

“I just literally laid there, it was brutal,” shared the Bravo star.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her RHOC Return to December 2022

Tamra returned to RHOC for its upcoming seventeenth season, which wrapped up production in November 2022. During a December 2022 interview with ExtraTV, the reality television personality spoke about coming back to the Bravo franchise after a two-year absence. She teased that fans can expect her to cause conflict with her co-stars.

“I definitely stirred up a lot of s***. I had a lot of built up anger,” explained the 55-year-old.

Tamra also shared she appreciated having the opportunity to be an RHOC star again.

“It was really good to be back, it felt like home, it was something I have done for 13 years of my life, and I guess you guys are going to have to watch it and see. You might love hate me this year, but I got my point across, I made things interesting,” said the Vena CBD co-owner.