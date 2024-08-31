RHOC Star Was ‘Very Insulted’ by Gina Kirschenheiter’s Comment

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is unhappy with her castmate Gina Kirschenheiter.

In the August 22 episode of “Bravo HQ: RHOC,” Judge responded to Kirschenheiter’s criticism of her and Emily Simpson’s friendship. During RHOC season 18, episode 7, Kirschenheiter said she believed Simpson has gotten meaner since befriending Judge. In addition, Kirschenheiter said she thinks Simpson is “up [Judge’s] [expletive].”

During her interview for the “Bravo HQ: RHOC” episode, Judge said she was “very insulted by that comment.”

“Me and Emily aren’t talking about like, ‘Let’s high-five each other and be mean.’ That’s not the case at all. I was very insulted. Because I’ve always been very kind to Gina. We’ve always had a relatively great friendship. And then she gets into her confessionals,” said Judge.

According to Judge, Kirschenheiter has exhibited this behavior “for years.” In addition, Judge suggested she did not like how Kirschenheiter behaved toward Jennifer Pedranti and Heather Dubrow in RHOC seasons 17 and 18.

“She was horrible to Jen. She went after Jen,” said Judge in the interview. “And everybody else. She went after Heather this year for nothing.”

Gina Kirschenheiter Explained Her Comments About Tamra Judge & Emily Simpson

In the same “Bravo HQ: RHOC” episode, Kirschenheiter explained her comments about Judge. She suggested she was envious of Judge and Simpson’s friendship.

“Sometimes you get a little jealous. Or a little bit like insecure. Friends are going to fight. But real friends, when you fight, it brings you closer,” said Kirschenheiter.

While filming the August 2024 “Bravo HQ: RHOC” episode, Simpson shared her thoughts about her close friendship with Kirschenheiter. She said she views Kirschenheiter as “a sister.”

Kirschenheiter made similar comments.

“Emily, to me, is like my sister. She really is. That I never had,” said Kirschenheiter.

Emily Simpson & Gina Kirschenheiter Discussed Tamra Judge & Shannon Beador’s Falling Out

During their argument in RHOC season 18, episode 7, Kirschenheiter expressed concern that she and Simpson will have a falling out similar to Judge and Beador. Simpson disagreed with Kirschenheiter and insisted that they are not like Beador and Judge.

While speaking to Us Weekly in August 2024, Simpson shared her opinion about Judge and Beador’s ongoing feud. She said she understood why Judge decided to quit Beador and Vicki Gunvalson‘s live show, previously called “An Evening With the Tres Amigas,” following Beador’s September 2023 DUI arrest.

Simpson told Us Weekly, however, that she hoped Judge and Beador could mend their friendship.

“There hasn’t been a resolution,” said Simpson to the publication.

In addition, Simpson suggested she agreed with Judge’s belief that Beador should have refrained from consuming alcohol following her DUI arrest. Simpson stated, however, that she believed Judge could have approached the subject differently.

“I think that Tamra probably needs to take a step back. And realize that the aggressiveness isn’t working. That sometimes you have to take a different route,” said Simpson.

Simpson clarified that she knows she can also be “very aggressive when [she] is provoked or when [she] disagree[s] with something.”

“So I understand that side of [Judge] too,” continued Simpson.

Tamra Judge Discussed Her Falling Out With Shannon Beador

Judge spoke about her falling out with Beador in a July 2024 interview with Extra TV. She stated she was upset that she is not in a good place with Beador.

According to Judge, she confronted Beador about her drinking habits following her DUI arrest.

“I felt like it was finally my time to be very honest with her. And tell her, ‘Listen. You need help,'” said Judge to Extra TV. “‘You’ve been on the show for 10 years. Every year someone has talked about your drinking. It is time to stop.’ And she did not take it that well that I said that.'”

Judge also said she hoped she and Beador could mend their friendship, despite their issues.

Shannon Beador Said She Is Not Interested in Being Friends With Tamra Judge Again

While speaking to Us Weekly in July 2024, Beador said she is not interested in being friends with Judge again.

“Pretty much every season I’ve been in with Shannon, there’s always an issue she has with me. Either I did something or I didn’t do something. And it’s okay. We don’t need to be friends then,” said Beador.

In addition, Beador said she did not believe Judge was genuinely concerned about her drinking habits.