RHOC Star Talks VPR Scandal: ‘It’s Crazy When James Kennedy Is a Fan Favorite’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge has weighed in on the cheating scandal involving “Vanderpump Rules” personalities Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. As fans are aware, Sandoval cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss, who joined “Vanderpump Rules” in 2017.

While recording the April 9 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge spoke about Tom Schwartz’s April 2023 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” appearance, where he shared information about Sandoval and Leviss’ affair. Arroyave mentioned that Schwartz encouraged fans to “give [Sandoval] a hug” if they interact with him and shared that he believes Sandoval was “in love with Raquel.” Judge noted that Schwartz’s ex-wife Katie Maloney and castmate Lala Kent were critical of his “Watch What Happens Live” comments. The RHOC star then suggested she believes the scandal has caused fans to turn their backs on certain “Vanderpump Rules” stars and have a greater appreciation for Leviss’ ex-fiance, James Kennedy.

“I mean it’s crazy when James Kennedy is a fan favorite,” said Judge with a laugh.

Arroyave interjected that she did not approve of Kennedy’s behavior in “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 9.

“Oh my god, not after you watch this episode though. Oh, He’s back to old – I couldn’t — Ariana even has to scream at him, his girlfriend [Ally Lewber] had to leave a couple times because he was such a mess,” shared Arroyave.

Judge replied by stating, “oh god James, you were doing so good.”

Tom Sandoval Addressed His Affair in April 2023

Sandoval addressed his affair with Leviss on the April 11 episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, hosted by comedian Howie Mandel. While recording the podcast, Mandel shared he does not believe that Sandoval deserves the “vitriol” he has received following the reports that he was unfaithful in his relationship with Madix.

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner shared that he has had difficulty coping with the situation.

“I was literally on the run like I was wanted for a triple homicide you know, I didn’t shower for days, in the same clothes for days, I didn’t have like my medication, like literally dodging paparazzi,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Sandoval, who is still living with Madix in their Valley Village home, admitted he was not on his best behavior after the news of his affair broke on March 3.

“It did at times turn me into a total a*****, because I do feel bad about that because I felt defensive and not open… I will say because of that I have not felt like totally safe revealing everything and obviously, Ariana still – she’s probably not quite as upset as she was but she’s still probably very upset,” said the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer.

Kristen Doute Shared Information About Ariana Madix’s Living Situation With Tom Sandoval

Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend and former castmate Kristen Doute spoke about his living situation with Madix during a March 2023 interview on Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files.” The 40-year-old, who is close friends with Madix, stated that the Florida native felt uncomfortable being alone with her ex-boyfriend. According to Doute, Madix’s friend asked him to alert her when he will be at their home.

“His response is ‘it’s my f***** house, I own half of it, and I will come and go as I please and if she has a problem with it, she can leave,’” claimed the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

During a March 2023 appearance on “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside Kent, Doute shared she was “excited for” Madix following her breakup. She explained that she believed Sandoval was “a leech” who was “riding her coattails.”

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.