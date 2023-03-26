RHOC Star Talks Jax Taylor & Wife’s Possible VPR Return: ‘I Could Live Without Ever Seeing Them’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and her “Two Ts In A Pod” co-host, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, appeared on a March 2023 episode of Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga.” While recording the podcast, Judge and Arroyave shared their thoughts about the cheating scandal involving “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Arroyave shared that she believes past cast members will come back to the Bravo series in light of Sandoval’s affair with Leviss. Gorga chimed in that she thinks Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who exited “Vanderpump Rules” following season 8, will rejoin the show’s cast. Judge then suggested that she is not a fan of the couple. She compared Taylor and Cartwright to “The Hills” stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag and her former RHOC castmates Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley.

“I could live without ever seeing them… They are like the Heidi and Spencer, the Gretchen and Slade, like there’s certain people you just don’t need to see again,” shared the RHOC personality.

Judge then asserted she “never need[s] to see them again” on television.

Jax Taylor Spoke About Tom Sandoval’s Affair

In a joint March 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cartwright and Taylor spoke about Sandoval’s affair. Taylor asserted that he was “not surprised” by the revelation and claimed that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner “had other affairs before.” He also shared he disapproved of Sandoval’s behavior as he cheated on his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Ariana Madix, with her friend.

“This is a whole on relationship. This isn’t like ‘I just hooked up with somebody and I’m sorry,’ this is like a relationship,” said Taylor. “There’s a lack of empathy there. That’s what bothers me with [Sandoval] and the premeditation of it all. That’s the scary part for me. Like this has been going on.”

He also asserted that the situation is “going to get messy before it gets better.”

Kristen Doute Will Briefly Appear in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

On March 10, the official Bravo Instagram account announced that former “Vanderpump Rules” personality Kristen Doute will have a guest appearance in the latter half of season 10. According to Page Six, Doute’s contract was not renewed following season 8 after she received backlash “for calling the police on Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member to appear on ‘Vanderpump Rules.'”

During a March 2023 appearance on “Bachelor” star Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Doute asserted that she does not plan on returning to the series as a cast member. She stated that she filmed “just the one scene” for season 10.

“I don’t want to be a part of anything that has ‘Vanderpump’ attached to it,” stated the 40-year-old.

She explained that she believed “Vanderpump Rules” is “a toxic environment that [she] will gain nothing from.” Doute also shared that she would not want her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, to be subjected to the show.

While recording the “Viall Files” podcast, Doute, who ended her relationship with Sandoval in 2013, spoke about supporting Madix after her breakup. She noted that Madix initially “removed herself from social media” after reports about the cheating scandal began circulating. The “He’s Making You Crazy” author also shared that the Florida native was not interested in hearing any more information about Sandoval’s dishonesty.

“It did get to a point like after maybe day three or four, she just said like ‘I don’t want to hear any more about it,’” said Doute.