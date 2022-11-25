Tamra Judge Responds to Jen Shah’s Dig Regarding Her BravoCon Comments

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge alleged “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah attempted to crash the filming of a “Watch What Happens Live” episode at the 2022 BravoCon while speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022. She also mentioned that Shah was not invited to the fan convention, held in New York during the weekend of October 14. In addition, the RHOC star claimed the mother of two visited her hotel room.

Shah addressed Judge’s comments during a November 2022 interview on the “Up and Adam” podcast, hosted by Adam Connelly. The RHOSLC personality referenced the 55-year-old’s podcast “Two Ts In A Pod” and called it “Two P****** In A Pod.” She also asserted that she mistakenly believed her co-star Heather Gay was staying in Judge’s hotel room. Shah went on to say that she believed the RHOC star made claims about her because “some people just need to latch onto someone that’s trending because they’re not and haven’t been in the last few years.” She also refuted Judge’s accusation that she attempted to “crash any ‘Watch What Happens Live'” episode.

“Did I say any of the crazy things she said that I said? No, I didn’t,” asserted the RHOSLC star.

While recording the November 21 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod“, Judge and her podcast co-host, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, shared their thoughts about Shah’s “Up and Adam” interview.

Tamra Judge & Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Commented on Jen Shah’s Remarks

During the November 21 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared she did not take issue with Connelly for Shah’s comments on his podcast.

“I’ve done his show before, he sent me a message and he says ‘If you see my hands were in my head when she was talking about you. And all I could think about was oh s***, Tamra’s going to be mad at me.’ I’m like ‘I’m not mad, you are doing an interview, she’s going to say what she’s going to say,’” said Judge.

Arroyave then referenced Shah’s legal issues. According to NBC News, the Bravo personality “pleaded guilty to wire fraud” in July 2022.

“I’m at the point now that I don’t really have anything if somebody who has just pleaded guilty to all of these things is going to call us ‘Two P**** in a Pod,’ go for it honey,” said the RHOBH alum.

Judge agreed with her podcast co-host and sarcastically remarked that she believed Shah’s “credibility is huge.”

Tamra Judge & Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Jen Shah During A Different ‘Two Ts In A Pod’ Episode

Judge and Arroyave continued their discussion of Shah on the November 23 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” Judge shared she was not bothered “if [Shah] wants to call [them] ‘Two P****** In A Pod.’” She also noted that she addressed the RHOSLC star’s comments on her Instagram Stories.

“I don’t really care what she says, I made a little funny about her comment ‘Two Ps In A Pod’ and I put it on Instagram as I was driving up to the desert and I said ‘I just wanted to make you feel comfortable because you’ll be around around a lot of ps pretty soon, allegedly,’” said the RHOC personality in reference to Shah’s upcoming January 6, 2023 sentencing date.

Arroyave also chimed in that she and Judge are often trending on social media.

“If you are going to come for us, she was like ‘you know they needed some attention because they never trend.’ And I’m like we trend every single week whether we want to or not,” said the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant.