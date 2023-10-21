Tamra Judge Talks Jenna Lyons’ RHONY Behavior: ‘Reality TV is Not for Everybody’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge gave her opinion about fashion designer Jenna Lyons’ first season on “The Real Housewives of New York City.” While recording the October 17 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge stated she believes Lyons needs to be more open about her personal life if she wants to continue starring on RHONY.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave mentioned that Lyons stated that her “thorn” of RHONY was “the whole show” during an October 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She also referenced Lyons did not confirm if she was engaged to her partner, Cass Bird, while filming the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode. In addition, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum noted that Lyons is not set to appear at the upcoming 2023 BravoCon.

Judge replied that she believed RHONY may not be suitable for Lyons due to her desire for privacy.

“Then she needs to go. I mean I hate to say that about anybody. I like her as a person. But sometimes reality TV is not for everybody. And just because maybe you are not good at reality TV, doesn’t make you a bad person. It actually probably makes you very normal. And maybe a little bit private,” said Judge.

Judge noted that Lyons’ co-star Ubah Hassan also did not want her relationship featured on RHONY season 14.

“If you are on a reality show you can’t be like Jenna and you can’t be like Ubah and just be like, ‘I’m not going to talk about my relationships,'” stated the RHOC personality.

Tamra Judge Shared if She Thinks Jenna Lyons Will Return to RHONY

While recording the October 17 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave asked Judge if she believed Lyons would leave RHONY after season 14. The RHOC star replied, “I think that she’s going to exit herself.” She clarified she did not believe Bravo would fire Lyons from the series.

“I don’t think they are going to tell her goodbye. I think that, you know, she didn’t give a lot. She wasn’t interested in giving a lot. She doesn’t even want to talk about her relationships. And that’s a problem, like, if she’s that private,” said Judge.

The Vena CBD co-founder also questioned if the former president of J. Crews needs to be on RHONY, as she is successful and well-known outside of the Bravo series.

Andy Cohen Would Like Jenna Lyons to Return to RHONY for Another Season

During the October 18 episode of his radio program, “Radio Andy,” Bravo producer Andy Cohen responded to a fan who inquired if Lyons would be returning to RHONY for its 15th season. The “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host shared that he “hope[d]” the 55-year-old would come back for another season. He suggested, however, that filming Lyons may be difficult as Bird is private.

“I hope so. You know, I think her girlfriend is a little camera shy. So that’s a challenge. But I do, I really hope that she does,” said Cohen.

In a July 2023 interview on TODAY, alongside Lyons, Cohen shared how he managed to convince the fashion designer to join RHONY season 14, which premiered in June 2023.

“We had a few long conversations, come to Jesus conversations, as they were. And Jenna went in for the trust fall. And I’m so glad she did. Because she is a brilliant ‘Real Housewife,’” shared the Bravo producer.

Lyons also shared why she was interested in joining the rebooted RHONY season.

“The cast is very diverse in age, in ethnicity, in look, in feel, and style, and personality. And that to me was a big game changer,” stated the LoveSeen founder.

Jessel Taank Shared Her Thoughts About Her RHONY Season 14 Castmate

During the July 2023 TODAY interview, Lyons shared she believed she unintentionally came off as “cold” while filming RHONY season 14.

“I didn’t mean to. But I’m a little bit more reserved. I think I was just nervous. It’s intense but I warm up. I think I actually get more vulnerable, I cry, I laugh. I do everything you think I wouldn’t do,” said Lyons.

RHONY star Jessel Taank briefly spoke about Lyons in an October 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” The fashion publicist suggested she believed Lyons acted too nice during the production of RHONY season 14.

“Jenna Lyons, I think this entire season has been, like, 2015 Taylor Swift. Like, she has been so nice and sweet. I want, like, ‘The Devil Wears Jeans,’ like ‘The Devil Wears Denim.’ I want Miranda Priestly and she’s got it in her,” said Taank in reference to Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly, from the 2004 film “The Devil Wears Prada.”