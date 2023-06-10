RHOC Star Criticizes Jennifer Aydin’s Season 13 Actions: ‘It Was Disgusting’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge criticized “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin’s actions in RHONJ season 13 on the June 7 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave mentioned Aydin acknowledged she had informed Melissa Gorga, who is married to Teresa Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, about the rumor that she was caught kissing an unnamed man before filming for RHONJ season 13 started during the season 13 reunion. However, in season 13, episode 15, she told her castmate Danielle Cabral to not bring up the rumor to Melissa Gorga at Paul “Paulie” Connell and Dolores Catania’s party. Aydin stated, “You don’t think I’ve been f****** thinking about telling her just so that she’s aware?” She also referenced that Margaret Josephs revealed her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, had an affair over a decade ago, and she said she did not “want to hurt [Melissa Gorga’s] family” by repeating the rumor. As fans are aware, Aydin had told Cabral about the rumor, which she claimed she heard from Josephs’ former friend, Laura, during a cast’s trip to Ireland.

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave stated that she believed Aydin was “playing producer” when she withheld that she had already informed Melissa Gorga about the rumor in season 13, episode 15. The former RHOBH star deemed the behavior as “really disturbing and gross.” Judge agreed with her podcast co-host, stating, “It was disgusting.”

“Wasn’t it so evident that she was playing producer, her whole fact like ‘This happened to me, I would never do this to somebody else,’ and behind-the-scenes, or even in front of the camera, she is plotting this,” said the RHOC star.

Judge also referenced that Cabral asserted that she did not “feel set up” by Aydin or Giudice, who also knew about the rumor, while on stage with her castmates during the season 13 reunion. However, when she was off-camera in her dressing room with her husband, Nate Cabral, she could be heard saying, “They set me up.”

“This was her perfect opportunity to really stand up for herself and to realize that she was set up, she was set up to do this. And she sat there and Andy [Cohen] asked her, ‘Do you feel set up.’ And she went, ‘No.’ And then she goes into her green room and what does she do? ‘I was set up.’ Like – you know what, that’s – fired, goodbye. If you can’t be honest out on the couch, goodbye,” said Judge.

Danielle Cabral Stated Teresa Giudice & Jennifer Aydin Did Not ‘Put Any Influence’ on Her

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in May 2023, Cabral stated that she did not believe she was set up by Giudice or Aydin to repeat the rumor about Melissa Gorga during the RHONJ finale.

“It makes me crazy to read that because I am my own person. I found out about this in Ireland, right, I was like, ‘I’m not going to do it. There’s no way. There’s no way. It’s my friend.’ And then the more I thought about it, I’m like, ‘Wait a second. It came out on camera, we talked about it in Ireland so why don’t – let me give [Melissa Gorga] a chance to say not true.’ That’s where my mind was at. It was already brought up on camera, let her deny it,” said Cabral.

The 37-year-old also stated that she “make[s] [her] own decisions.”

“Jen and Teresa, I love them but they don’t put any influence on me to do anything I don’t want to do,” said Cabral.

Jennifer Aydin Said She Told Melissa Gorga About the Rumor in March 2023

In a March 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Aydin stated that she “did tell Melissa” about the rumor before the production of RHONJ season 13. She explained that the mother of three “was already aware” of the claim because Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, had informed her husband, Joe Gorga, about it.

“Joe had known from Louie, and so she was like ‘We already know.’ And I told her that ‘I don’t really want to talk about it on camera,’” said Aydin.