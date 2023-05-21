‘Real Housewife’ Criticizes Jennifer Aydin: ‘It’s So Hypocritical’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge stated she believed “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Jennifer Aydin’s behavior was “hypocritical” in RHONJ season 13, episode 15.

While recording the May 17 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge and her co-host “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared their thoughts about the RHONJ episode, which premiered on May 16. During the season 13 finale, Danielle Cabral, who joined the show’s cast for season 13, let Aydin know she planned on telling Joe Gorga’s wife, Melissa Gorga, she was aware of a rumor that the “On Display” singer was caught kissing an unnamed man. Aydin told Cabral about the rumor in RHONJ season 13, episode 10. As fans are aware, the mother of five and Teresa Giudice stated that Margaret Josephs’ former friend Laura informed them about the claims. While filming season 13, episode 15, Aydin told Cabral she “can’t” tell Gorga. The mother of five stated that she was also “thinking about telling her” and suggested she refrained from doing so because she did not “want to hurt a family” after she went through a situation where Margaret Josephs revealed her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, had an affair over a decade ago in season 12.

“Nobody protected me, nobody protected my children, so, like, I don’t want to be that girl to another family,” said Aydin in a confessional interview.

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge gave her opinion on how Aydin handled the rumor about her castmate.

“It’s so hypocritical, I hate to say it but it’s true, you know, with all her talk about the cheating and no one would have ever known [about her husband’s affair] had Margaret never said anything, and now she’s, you know, kind of given information but then kind of expects nobody to say anything,” said Judge.

The RHOC star also suggested she believed Aydin was not being genuine when she told Cabral she should not discuss the rumor with Gorga in RHONJ season 13, episode 15.

“It was kind of bad acting for Jen,” said Judge.

Arroyave shared she agreed with her podcast co-host.

“The second that she decided to tell Danielle or Teresa told her to tell Danielle or whatever the chain of events are that happened, you made the choice, it is now on camera,” stated the former RHOBH star. “And it’s no longer off — you have now been person that put it out there. Regardless of how mad we may be at Teresa or at Margaret or whoever, whatever potential side you are taking, Jen Aydin decided to bring this on camera.”

Jennifer Aydin Shared Why She Brought Up the Rumor

During the April 25 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” a fan asked what was Aydin’s reasoning behind “shar[ing] the rumor [she] heard about Melissa to Danielle after what [her] and Bill had experienced with Margaret last year?” The mother of five replied that she wanted to be authentic in how she presented herself on RHONJ.

“You know, there were times where I was going to keep it to myself, but at the end of the day, I signed up to do a reality show to be authentic and whatever is going on in my real life, have it be an affair, have it be my gay brother, whatever it is, I need to live my authentic life and that is what was going on,” said Aydin.

Margaret Josephs & Jennifer Aydin Spoke About the Rumor

During a February 7 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Josephs said that she has been accused of telling the rumor to her former friend. She also claimed that she and Gorga “knew about this a year ago that [Giudice and Aydin] were plotting this to bring this up.” In addition, she alleged that “Jennifer had brought it up at last reunion.” The fashion designer also stated that the rumor was untrue.

In a March 7 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Aydin responded to Josephs’ comments and stated that she “did not spread” the rumor. She claimed that Josephs “spread it” by giving the alleged information to Laura.

“Margaret spread it, Margaret should look in the mirror and say ‘I regret telling my friend that went rogue on me,’” said Aydin.

She also stated that she and Giudice had “no intention of bringing [the rumor] up at [the season 12] reunion.” In addition, Aydin claimed that she “did tell Melissa this before [they] started filming [season 13] on a telephone conversation.”

“She was already aware of it because Joe had known from [Giudice’s husband] Louie [Ruelas] so she was like ‘we already know’ and I told her I don’t really want to talk about it on camera,” said Aydin.

She also stated she does not “want to hurt Melissa” or her family.

“It was always about just trying to let everyone know who Margaret is and what her true colors are,” said the 46-year-old.