Tamra Judge Says She’s Unhappy With RHONJ Star’s Behavior

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge is sharing her thoughts about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin.

During the June 4 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge said she does not appreciate Aydin’s behavior on RHONJ. She stated she specifically took issue with a moment from RHONJ season 14, episode 5, wherein Aydin and Melissa Gorga discussed her husband, Joe Gorga.

“Jen bothers the [expletive] out of me. If I never see her on TV again, it would be too soon. She just bugs me. Her voices. Her imitations,” said Judge. “All of it. I mean, to sit there with Melissa and say all those things about Joe – not necessary. I would have just said ‘[Expletive] you’ and got up and left. Melissa’s a better person than I am.”

Danielle Cabral Shared Her Thoughts About Her Castmate Jennifer Aydin

The trailer for the 14th season of RHONJ teased that Aydin and her castmate, Danielle Cabral, got into a physical altercation, causing both stars to be “suspended from filming,” per Entertainment Tonight.

During an April 2024 appearance on “New York Live,” Cabral reacted to a moment from the RHONJ season 14 trailer, wherein she called Aydin “a dirtbag.” She explained she had an adverse reaction to Aydin for several reasons.

“In the moment that I realized who she actually is. And that was, like, real life emotion. A lot of stuff led up to that,” said Cabral.

The mother of two also shared that she and Aydin are not in a good place.

While speaking to Access Hollywood in November 2023 during BravoCon 2023, alongside her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, Jennifer Aydin addressed her issues with Cabral. She explained that RHONJ season 14 was “very intense.”

“I’m looking forward for the fans to watch that,” said the mother of five.

Bill Aydin chimed in that he believed RHONJ season 14 is “explosive.”

“It’s going to be a good season. Through conflicts and through love, it’s going to be a good season,” said the doctor.

Teresa Giudice Addressed Rumors About Jennifer Aydin

Rumors have circulated that Teresa Giudice and Aydin shared alleged information and screeners as a way to entice a RHONJ blogger to make negative posts about their co-stars. Giudice addressed the rumors during a May 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“That’s not how I roll. I don’t do that. And if anyone really knows me, knows that I’m not really big on social media. I say it the way it is. And the facts. I don’t put out lies,” said the mother of four

While Giudice did not deny the rumors about Aydin, she described her castmate as “strong” and “good.”

“She’s amazing,” said Giudice.

Giudice also said she believed her RHONJ co-stars, specifically Margaret Josephs, were responsible for leaking rumors to the blogger. In addition, she stated that fans can expect her to reveal information about her castmates.

“[My castmates] are all scared. So now they are trying to put these other false narratives out there. To try to make me look bad. Because a lot of things are going to come to light. But I’m bringing facts to light,” said Giudice.

New episodes of RHONJ air Sundays on Bravo.