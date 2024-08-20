Bravo Personality Says She Knows RHONJ Star Isn’t Coming Back to the Series

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge does not believe Jennifer Aydin will remain on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast after the show’s 14th season.

During an August 2024 interview on Page Six’s podcast “Virtual Reali-Tea,” Judge said she is not a fan of Aydin. She also said she does not want to interview Aydin on her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp.

“She just rubs me the wrong way. For some reason,” said Judge.

Judge then stated she does not believe that Aydin will continue being an RHONJ star.

“I say that because I know she’s never going to be back,” said Judge during the “Virtual Reali-Tea” interview.

Tamra Judge Has Mentioned Her Dislike of Jennifer Aydin on Her Podcast

Page Six reported that Judge expressed her dislike of Aydin’s habit of mentioning her wealth on RHONJ. In an August 2024 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge noted that Aydin and her castmate Danielle Cabral got into an argument in RHONJ season 14, episode 14. In the RHONJ episode, Cabral got upset with Aydin after she claimed she mishandled her charity event funds. During the heated conversation, Aydin also accused Cabral of envying her lifestyle, which Cabral denied.

“[Aydin’s] desire to brag about money is disgusting. Absolutely disgusting,” stated Judge while recording the August 2024 podcast episode.

Judge also said she did not understand why Aydin wanted to go “after a girl that put together a charity.”

“There’s nothing more disgusting than that. Danielle is trying to raise money. And Jen Aydin is putting her down. By, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t have taken that out of of your budget.’ Then why don’t you [expletive] pay for it, Jen? You got all the [expletive] money in the world. She’s just obnoxious,” said Judge.

Judge also stated she was annoyed by Aydin in a June 2024 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” She said she dislikes “her voices” and “imitations.”

“Jen bothers the [expletive] out of me. If I never see her on TV again, it would be too soon. She just bugs me,” said Judge on the June 2024 episode of her podcast.

Rachel Fuda Suggested She Did Not Want Jennifer Aydin to Return to the Series

RHONJ star Rachel Fuda was asked if she believed Aydin would not return to the RHONJ cast following the show’s 14th season on a June 2024 episode of the radio show, “Reality Checked.”

“We can only hope. I mean, can we send some prayers up to Jesus and, like, get some answered prayers here? Because I can only hope and pray,” said Fuda while recording the “Reality Checked” episode.

Fuda stated that she did not know if any of her RHONJ castmates would continue filming for the Bravo series after season 14.

“We don’t know anything that’s going on. Right? Like, we’re just living our lives. And we don’t know really anything. And I think that would probably not be something that we would know for a little while,” said Fuda.

Jennifer Aydin Discussed the Possibility of Not Returning to RHONJ in July 2024

Aydin, who began starring on RHONJ in season 9, spoke about the possibility of not returning to the series, as there are reports of a cast shakeup, during a July 2024 interview with the Daily Mail. She stated that she would not be upset if she is not asked to come back for future RHONJ seasons.

“For me, there’s no fear. You know, people sit there, like, ‘Oh what if you didn’t have the show?’ I mean, I don’t know. I guess I’ll go back to counting my Ferraris. And all of my bathrooms. And go back to my fabulous life,” said Aydin.

Jennifer Aydin Shared She Has an Easy Time Filming RHONJ

Aydin spoke about filming RHONJ during a May 2024 interview with Social Life Magazine. She stated that she has an easy time shooting the series because of her background as a jewelry salesperson.

“I grew up in the jewelry business with my brother and my dad, where it was my job to go up to strangers and to make conversation enough with them so they feel comfortable to buy jewelry from me. So I’ve always had to do that. It’s never been an issue for me to share,” said Aydin in the May 2024 interview.

Aydin stated, however, that she and her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin’s five children, Justin, Gabby Jacob, Christian, and Olivia, do not enjoy filming the series.

“What has been an issue for me is to ask my loved ones to endure something they are not comfortable with,” said Aydin.