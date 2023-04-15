Tamra Judge Weighs in on RHONJ Star’s Relationship: ‘That’s a Red Flag’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge weighed in on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin’s marriage on the April 13 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording the podcast episode, Judge and Arroyave mentioned that Jennifer shared she was unhappy with her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, because he does not participate enough with his family after he comes home from work in RHONJ season 13, episode 10. According to Jennifer, the doctor spends most of his time “hanging in the pool house.” When he asked if he “shouldn’t live [his] true self,” she replied that she is “fighting for [him] for [his] time” because she “like[s] having [him] around.”

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge suggested she believes it is not a good sign that Bill seems to prefer being alone in his pool house.

“We don’t know Bill, what he’s doing in [the pool house]. But he doesn’t want that time taken away from him… Here’s the thing if you have to force your man to spend time with you or force your man to do something or force your man to even come into the house and spend time with your kids that’s a problem. That’s a red flag,” said Judge.

Arroyave interjected that she requests her husband, Edwin Arroyave, to refrain from working on the weekends because “he needs those boundaries.” Judge replied, “That’s a big difference than saying ‘my husband is working all day, then comes home and sits in the pool house all night.’”

“Your husband loves you and wants to be around you and wants to be around the kids as well,” continued the RHOC star. “It’s not — I mean I’m not saying that Bill does not want to, but the way he acted in that conversation kind of feels like he doesn’t want to.”

Jennifer Aydin Spoke About Filming With Her Husband on ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’

In RHONJ season 12, episode 1, Jennifer’s castmate Margaret Josephs revealed that Bill had an affair over a decade ago. While speaking to Access Hollywood’s Housewife Nightcap in March 2023, Jennifer spoke about her marriage. She shared that her relationship is “work” but asserted that her husband is “an awesome, awesome man” and “a wonderful father.” The 45-year-old also revealed that she appreciated his dedication to supporting his family and his willingness to star on RHONJ.

“He’s sacrificed so much to be at work, to give us this beautiful life, and yet he shows up for me on this show where basically I let all his dirty secrets out and I acknowledge them without his consent,” said the mother of five.

Jennifer Aydin Revealed That She Wanted to Be Open About Her ‘Pain & Despair’

Jennifer made similar comments in a February 2023 interview with OK! Magazine. She shared that she has been attempting to be transparent about her “pain and despair” regarding her husband’s affair. She explained that she did not want “to be one of those Housewives that are going to deny it.”

“We are a real couple, married 20 years and we have ups and downs just like any marriage. The difference is that Bill and I are committed to the commitment,” said the mother of five. “And that’s why we always are working at it. And you know, we are both very selfless people and we do whatever we need to do for the best of our family, and ultimately that makes us happy. It makes us happy to see our children happy.”

New episodes of RHONJ air Tuesdays on Bravo.