Tamra Judge Responds to Jennifer Aydin Calling Her ‘Tamra Grudge’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her opinion about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin during a February 2023 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” While recording the podcast episode, she told her guest, RHONJ personality Margaret Josephs, that Aydin “bugs the s*** out of [her].” Josephs, who has continuously been at odds with the mother of five, agreed with Judge’s sentiments. Aydin reacted to Judge’s remark in a February 28 interview with Entertainment Tonight. During the Entertainment Tonight interview, she asserted that she has “never said anything bad” regarding the RHOC star. She noted, however, she has stated that she would never film “a hot-tub scene with [her] husband,” Dr. Bill Aydin, like Judge did with her now-husband, Eddie Judge, in a bathtub during RHOC season 6, episode 3. She asserted that she “wasn’t referencing her specifically.” She also theorized that Judge might be “holding a grudge” against her because of the hot-tub comment, dubbing her “Tamra Grudge.”

Judge addressed Aydin’s Entertainment Tonight comments in the March 2 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” The RHOC star explained to her “Two Ts In A Pod” co-host, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, that she was aware of Aydin’s remark about her bathtub scene. She shared that former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville told her that the RHONJ personality made the comment at the 2022 BravoCon, held in October 2022. Judge stated that she jokingly confronted Aydin about her criticism during the fan convention.

“I went up to her and I was like ‘hey, are you talking s*** about me?’ I was joking. You know I give two s*** if she did say ‘Tamra’s bathtub [scene] was cringey,’ it was cringey and it was also 13 years ago, already, like stop. But I didn’t care about that,” said the RHOC star.

Judge also quipped she thought Aydin’s “Tamra Grudge” remark was “a good one.”

“I like that,” said the RHOC star.

Tamra Judge Made Clarifying Comments About Why She Was Bothered by Jennifer Aydin

During the March 3 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge clarified that she was bothered by Aydin because of her behavior in RHONJ season 13, episode 1. In the episode, Aydin said that her castmate Dolores Catania looked “like an old f***** handbag” after an argument at Josephs’ house.

“Jennifer, I don’t hate you I was just saying in the episode that we watched, you were bugging the s*** out of me, that’s it. I think you are entertaining, I think you are great for the show, I liked you when I met you. I was just referring to an episode that you were bugging me,” asserted Judge.

Jennifer Aydin Discussed Her Relationship With Dolores Catania

Aydin spoke about her relationship with Catania in a March 2023 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She explained that she was unhappy with Catania because she did not like how the mother of two treated her after her feud with Josephs during the show’s twelfth season.

“The ultimate fight happened when I had issues with the way that she was treating me,” said the 45-year-old. “And her not wanting to acknowledge that and her rebutting me with more confrontation. It came up with me just telling her how I was feeling and her response was almost like ‘alright, I don’t give a s***.’ And what I was feeling was that she didn’t give a s***.”

Aydin shared she is in a better place with Catania after she apologized for insulting her in the premiere episode of RHONJ season 13.

“I apologized, I don’t regret anything that happened that I said, the only thing I regret that I said was insulting her because that is not necessary,” asserted the Bravo star.