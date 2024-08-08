Bravo Star Thinks Jennifer Aydin’s Comments About Money Are ‘Disgusting’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge criticized comments Jennifer Aydin made during the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14 finale.

During the August 6 episode of her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp, Judge said she was upset by Aydin’s remarks toward Danielle Cabral in RHONJ season 14, episode 14. During the RHONJ season 14 finale, Cabral confronted Aydin for suggesting she mishandled funds from her charity event. Cabral said she and her husband, Nate Cabral, “gave $2500 to make $25,000″ for the charity. In addition, Cabral said that the “private car services” to retrieve guests “came out of the budget” for the event. Aydin replied that Cabral was “hustling everybody for free because [she] can’t afford things.”

“You want my life. I get it. You get to my house. ‘This is what I want,'” said Aydin while speaking to Cabral.

Cabral denied she was envious of Aydin.

While recording the August 6 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge said she “despise[d]” Aydin. In addition, the RHOC personality disagreed with Aydin’s decision to bring up money during her argument with Cabral.

“Her desire to brag about money is disgusting. Absolutely disgusting,” said Judge on her podcast.

Judge also asked, “Why is [Aydin] going after a girl that put together a charity?”

“There’s nothing more disgusting than that. Danielle is trying to raise money. And Jen Aydin is putting her down. By, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t have taken that out of of your budget.’ Then why don’t you [expletive] pay for it, Jen? You got all the [expletive] money in the world. She’s just obnoxious,” continued Judge.

Jennifer Aydin Shared How She Would Handle Not Returning to ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Aydin commented on rumors that there will be changes to the RHONJ cast after season 14. While speaking to the Daily Mail in July 2024, she said she is not worried about being let go from the Bravo series. The mother of five, who joined the cast in season 9, said she would continue having a “fabulous life.” She noted that she owns numerous luxury vehicles and has 16 bathrooms in her home.

“For me, there’s no fear. You know, people sit there like, ‘Oh what if you didn’t have the show?’ I mean, I don’t know. I guess I’ll go back to counting my Ferraris. And all my bathrooms. And go back to my fabulous life,” said Aydin during her Daily Mail interview.

Jennifer Aydin Spoke About Her Decision to Speak About Money on the Series in 2020

Aydin spoke about her decision to mention her wealth on RHONJ during a 2020 interview with Jezebel. She said she was “surprised at how controversial it has been to talk about money” as a RHONJ star. She explained that her castmates are also wealthy.

“We are on a show about women who live a little bit of an affluent life. So, I feel like money is implied. So talking about it shouldn’t be that taboo,” said Aydin to Jezebel.

She also stated that “money doesn’t impress” her.

“I stay in my lane. I never look to my right. Or my left of what other people have. Everybody’s just got to do them. And I’m not going to be critical of anyone who has more or has less,” said Aydin.

While speaking to Social Life Magazine in May 2024, Aydin noted she mentioned her house has 16 bathrooms during her first season on RHONJ. She said she did not expect fans to be fascinated with that information. She suggested she believed viewers would be more interested in her basketball court or elevator.

In addition, Aydin said she did not intend to brag about her lifestyle, but was trying to explain the dimensions of the house. She also suggested her comments about her house were taken out of context.

“When you take all of that and you edit it, it really does look like a mashup of me bragging about everything I have, showing off, just basically trying to be a one-upper. So when I was watching it back I was like, ‘That didn’t go over too well,'” said Aydin during her Social Life Magazine interview.