Tamra Judge Claims She Saw Explicit Picture From Co-Star’s Beau

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge claimed she saw an explicit picture sent from her co-star, Jennifer Pedranti’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, on the July 7 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. During the podcast episode, Judge referenced that she told Pedranti she was aware that Boyajian sent her friend, Heather Amin, an explicit picture via the social media platform Snapchat in RHONJ season 17, episode 5. Pedranti stated that her boyfriend intended to send her the photo while they “were on the plane.” According to the yoga instructor, Boyajian unintentionally sent the photo to all his Snapchat contacts, including his adult sons and Amin. In a confessional interview, Judge stated that she did not believe Pedranti’s account of the situation.

While recording the July 7 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave asked if Judge saw Boyajian’s Snapchat picture. Judge replied, “I have seen the d*** pic.” She stated she “was actually with Heather Amin when she got the d*** pic.” As fans are aware, Judge claimed that Boyajian had sexual relations with Amin while Pedranti and he “were on a break.”

“[Amin] got a Snapchat from Ryan which she thought was very strange because of the fact that they weren’t really speaking at the time,” said Judge.

Judge claimed that Amin thought Boyajian was sending her a Snapchat to “yell at [her]” and was surprised to see the picture.

“To our surprise, 64 weeks ago, which was a year and couple months, the pic was looked at, reviewed and yeah, it was a lot,” said Judge with a laugh.

Jennifer Pedranti & Ryan Boyajian Addressed Tamra Judge’s Claim

Pedranti addressed Judge’s claim about the Snapchat picture in a July 6 Instagram video. In the video, Boyajian stated that “two years ago [he] sent [his] sexy lady a d*** pic.” Pedranti, who has said she had an emotional affair with Boyajian during her marriage to her now ex-husband, William Pedranti, stated that “Ryan fat-fingered [the picture] and sent it to all four people in his Snapchat.” Boyajian also said that Amin assured him that the picture “would never see the light of day.” In addition, the couple shared that they are selling hats that read “#Dckpics.”

“I had been having some insecurities and he sent that funny pic to me before a date night to be like… ‘we’re in this together.. the best of us and the worst of us..’ it was to make me laugh. And.. it did. It makes me sad to think that personal moments between us get mis conveyed to make him look bad,” read a portion of Pedranti’s Instagram post.

Judge shared her thoughts about Pedranti’s July 6 Instagram post while recording the July 7 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode.

“The inconsistencies on this story has me shaking my head and having some communication with some of my other castmates about it. Because first she said the d*** pic was sent to her on the plane, okay, then later on her Instagram she said … that the d*** pic was sent to her before a date night because she was feeling insecure. So I’m not quite sure,” said the Vena CBD co-founder.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her Relationship With Jennifer Pedranti

Judge, who rejoined the RHOC cast for season 17 after a two-year absence, spoke about her relationship with Pedranti during an April 2023 Instagram Live, moderated by Bravo Senior Social Content Producer Donald Adler, alongside her castmate Shannon Beador. She stated that she has known Pedranti for over five years after she began training at her and her husband, Eddie Judge’s former gym, CUT Fitness. The 55-year-old stated she had a falling out with Pedranti because “some things went down at CUT Fitness.”

“Our friendship got a little messy a couple years ago when a lot went down at my gym,” said Judge.

The reality television star also said she and Pedranti “weren’t on the best of terms when she came onto the show.” She noted that she had “referred [Pedranti] to the show years ago,” but Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who left the series after season 16, was chosen instead.

Judge also stated that despite her issues with Pedranti, she believes she is “probably one of the best newbies [RHOC has] had in a really long time.” Beador agreed with her co-star assessment, stating, “she is here to stay.”