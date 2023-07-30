RHOC Star Compares Jennifer Pedranti’s Beau to Luis Ruelas

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge has not shied away from sharing her opinion about her castmate Jennifer Pedranti’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. The RHOC star took to Twitter on July 21 and suggested that she believed he was similar to another controversial Bravo star, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, who is married to “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Teresa Giudice.

On July 21, a Twitter user uploaded side-by-side images of Ruelas and Boyajian with the caption, “Hmmm…” Judge retweeted the image, writing, “Brother from another mother… #twins.”

Throughout the seventeenth season of RHOC, Judge has stated that Boyajian was unfaithful to Pedranti, which the yoga instructor denied. The Vena CBD co-founder also said Boyajian expressed sexual interest in her before he began dating Pedranti. Boyajian stated that Judge’s claim was untrue. In addition, Judge said he sent an explicit Snapchat to her friend, Heather Amin, while he was in a relationship with Pedranti. Boyajian stated, however, he accidentally sent the message to Amin and meant to share the photo with Pedranti.

Tamra Judge Discussed Interacting With Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

In a March 2023 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge spoke about interacting with Ruelas at the MTV Movies and Television Awards in July 2022. She stated that he seemed to be a fan and knew information about her family.

“I met him at the MTV Awards over a year ago and he was super kind to me. Came up to me, he asked me about [my husband] Eddie [Judge], CUT Fitness, my dog, [my son] Ryan, he knew everything about me,” said Judge.

She stated that her RHOC co-star Shannon Beador said she had a similar experience with Ruelas at the 2022 BravoCon, held in October 2022.

“Shannon told me that she met him at BravoCon and he’s clearly a fan. He knew everything about her. Went down, ‘How’s this, this, this, this, this.’ And I’d be like oh wow that’s — that’s interesting. I mean, I’m not going to get mad because he’s a fan because we love our fans but weird, kinda weird,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Mentioned Brooks Ayers When Speaking About Luis Ruelas & Ryan Boyajian

Judge stated that she believed Ruelas was similar to her castmate, Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, on a March 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode. She explained that Ruelas’ decision to give an extravagant anniversary gift to Giudice reminded her of how Ayers treated Gunvalson. As fans of RHOC are aware, the show’s cast voiced their suspicions about Ayers’ medical issues throughout season 10. According to People magazine, Ayers revealed “he had indeed forged medical documents from cancer hospital City of Hope” in 2015.

“I knew [Ayers] was not a good guy, I know he wasn’t the guy for her, but I spoke out about it and it backfired in my face. At the end of the day, obviously, I was right, but it was so cringey the things he would do and say and the multiple cards. Luis is doing the exact same thing that Brooks would do to Vicki,” said Judge on the March 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode.

Judge also suggested she believes Boyajian and Ayers had some similarities in RHOC season 17, episode 6, which aired on July 12. In a confessional interview, she seemed to acknowledge that she openly criticized Boyajian and Pedranti’s relationship.

“If I see somebody that’s not with the right person, I f****** lose my mind. This reminds me of Brooks and Vicki all over again,” said Judge.

When asked if she believed Boyajian was similar to Ayers during a July 2023 interview with E! News, Judge stated that she hopes Boyajian has good intentions with Pedranti.

“I would like to think once a cheater, not a cheater, like you can change, maybe it takes a certain person in your life, to change you, so I’m really hoping that is the situation, but [my husband] Eddie [Judge] said ‘Nah, a serial cheater is a serial cheater,’” said Judge.